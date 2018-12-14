Weekend According to Mike December 14th - 16th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

At Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 8pm it's The Backstreet Boys and Gavin DeGraw with All-Star Christmas. Tickets $50-$75. Saturday and Sunday at 7pm it's Pentatonix in Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $45-65. In the Wolf Den Friday 8pm it's Blood, Sweat & Tears and Marshall Tucker Band Saturday at 8pm. These shows are FREE. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Third Eye Blind takes the stage Saturday 8pm at Foxwoods Grand Theater. Tickets $39.50-$79.50. www.foxwoods.com

Nowell is presented by the City Singers of Hartford Saturday 4pm at the Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield Street, Enfield. Tickets are $10 and benefits Kids in Need of Desks. On Sunday, hear them at First Church of Christ, 12 South Main Street in West Hartford. Goodwill offerings will be glady accepted. Enjoy carols from the 16th century to today! www.citysingers.org

THEATER:

"Hamilton" plays the Bushnell in Hartford through December 30th. Tickets $45-$103. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

Cirque Dreams Holidaze visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday through Sunday. Tickets $24-$49. www.oakdale.com

"A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas" plays Hartford Stage through December 29, 2018. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

"Christmas on the Rocks" plays Theaterworks Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $15-$70. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworkshartford.org

"A CT Christmas Carol" brings the spirit of the season to the Terris Theater in Chester through December 30th. You are invited to bring gently used Winter coats to the theater. they will be cleaned and distributed to those in need. For more on the coat drive visit http://coatsforct.org/index.php and for tickets or information on the show visit www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Clever Little Lies" runs through Sunday at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

EVENTS:

Holiday Light Fantasia, Connecticut’s must-see family light show, is back for the 2018 holiday season with over one million lights along a two-mile drive through Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Avenue on the Hartford/Wethersfield line. The whole family will love the Whimsical holiday sights, familiar characters and local tributes shine bright in over 200 individual displays. The lighted animations celebrate not only Christmas, but also Hanukkah, New Year’s and Three Kings Day. Open nightly through New Year’s Day from 5 pm to 9 pm each Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays. At just $15 per car, this holiday tradition is affordable family fun. In addition to the light show, children can visit Santa on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, free with show admission. For extra fun, find Flurry the dog hidden among the lights, visit holidaylightfantasia.org and enter to win a new iPad! Proceeds benefit Channel 3 Kids Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org or 860-742-CAMP(2267).

New England’s largest holiday celebration returns as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza, select days through January 1. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler! www.sixflags.com/newengland

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open weekends through December 23rd and features the tallest Christmas Tree in Connecticut plus hundreds of thousands spectacular glimmering lights, children's and family rides, delicious foods and Santa too! Admission is $15.99. www.LakeCompounce.com

Festival of Silver Lights is a free drive through event in Meriden's Hubbard Park through January 1st. The whole family will love the more than 200 figures and buildings decorated with 350,000 white lights! 100 W. Main Street. 203-630-4259.

Time Machine Hobby, 71 Hilliard Street, Manchester has the train show every Sunday 1-4pm in December. They are home to the largest train layout in New England and carry trains and train accessories from such brands as Atlas, Lionel, Bachmann and Marklin. 860-646-0610.

Ride a vintage train to see Santa at the Danbury Railway Museum daily beginning at noon and running every 30 minutes. Under 24 months ride FREE! $12 for everyone else. 203-778-8337 or www.danburyrailwaymuseum.org

Winterfest Hartford runs through January 7th with free ice skating and skate rentals in Bushnell Park 11am to 8pm most days. www.winterfesthartford.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is opening for the holiday season as part of Winterfest! The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.

Monster Jam rocks the XL Center in Hartford Saturday 1 & 7pm and Sunday 1pm. Tickets $20-$35. www.xlcenter.com

Get your shopping done at the Christmas Sale at St. Lucian's Residence, 532 Burritt Street, New Britain, CT Saturday 8am to 1pm. Santa will be there for photos plus Pierogi, Babka, Oplatki, Polish style Soups, Golabki, Sauerkraut, Pastries and more!

Join the Jingle & Mingle - Holiday Fundraiser for Litchfield Jazz Camp Saturday 6:30 – 9:30pm at the Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd, Litchfield. Tickets $85. 860-361-6285 or www.litchfieldjazzcamp.com