The Weekend According to Mike December 28-30 2018

MUSIC:

In the Wolf Den Friday 8pm is Chubby Checker and Saturday 8pm it's the Spinners. These shows are FREE. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.

THEATER:

"Hamilton" plays the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $45-$103. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas" plays Hartford Stage through Saturday. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

"A CT Christmas Carol" brings the spirit of the season to the Terris Theater in Chester through Sunday. You are invited to bring gently used Winter coats to the theater. they will be cleaned and distributed to those in need. For more on the coat drive visit http://coatsforct.org/index.php and for tickets or information on the show visit www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Cirque Celebration 2019 is Saturday and Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena a unique 75 show featuring over 20 performers from 10 countries. Tickets $25. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun

Hollywood at the Bijou film series is showing "Meet Me in St.Louis" - starring Judy Garland from 1944 and shown in Technicolor on film. This musical features the song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" with classic Holiday cartoons. See it Friday 7pm or Saturday at 1pm and 7pm at the Bristol Historical Society. Donation $3.00 for all ages. Refreshments available. www.preservehollywood.org or 860-583-6309

EVENTS:

How about some Hockey?!? Saturday 7pm see the Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The first 2,000 fans receive a free Team Trading Card Set! Sunday 3pm it's the Wolf Pack vs the Springfield Thunderbirds. Help the pack celebrate Sonar's Birthday and please bring a new or gently used winter coat to donate to those in need. For each coat donated, you'll receive a free ticket voucher for a future game. Tickets $20-$45 and less for kids. www.HartfordWolfpack.com!

Holiday Light Fantasia, Connecticut’s must-see family light show boasts over one million lights along a two-mile drive through Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Avenue on the Hartford/Wethersfield line. The whole family will love the Whimsical holiday sights, familiar characters and local tributes shine bright in over 200 individual displays. The lighted animations celebrate not only Christmas, but also Hanukkah, New Year’s and Three Kings Day. Open nightly through New Year’s Day from 5 pm to 9 pm each Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays. At just $15 per car, this holiday tradition is affordable family fun. In addition to the light show, children can visit Santa on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, free with show admission. For extra fun, find Flurry the dog hidden among the lights, visit holidaylightfantasia.org and enter to win a new iPad! Proceeds benefit Channel 3 Kids Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org or 860-742-CAMP(2267).

New England’s largest holiday celebration returns as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza, select days through January 1. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler! www.sixflags.com/newengland

Festival of Silver Lights is a free drive through event in Meriden's Hubbard Park through January 1st. The whole family will love the more than 200 figures and buildings decorated with 350,000 white lights! 100 W. Main Street. 203-630-4259.

Time Machine Hobby, 71 Hilliard Street, Manchester has the train show every Sunday 1-4pm in December. They are home to the largest train layout in New England and carry trains and train accessories from such brands as Atlas, Lionel, Bachmann and Marklin. 860-646-0610.

Winterfest Hartford runs through January 7th with free ice skating and skate rentals in Bushnell Park 11am to 8pm most days. www.winterfesthartford.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is opening for the holiday season as part of Winterfest! The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.