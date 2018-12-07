Weekend According to Mike December 7th - 9th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

*****Lite 100.5 WRCH and Elves will pay a visit to Macy's at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester on Saturday from 1-2pm. You can enter to win Macy's gift cards, and play PLINKO for Christmas CDs, Christmas Hot Chocolate, waterbottles, chapsticks, nail files and holiday concert tickets!****

MUSIC:

It's the Christmas Album Live & the Hits as Brian Wilson & Al Jardine visit the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 8pm. Please bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to Christmas Wish CT. Tickets $30-$125. www.oakdale.com

Mohegan Sun will get you in the spirit with Merry Christmas Darling - a Carpenters Christmas in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm for a free show. Also appearing in the Wolf Den is America Saturday at 8pm and Christmas with Rockapella Sunday at 7pm. At Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 8pm it's Straight No Chaser with their Holiday concert. Tickets $30. Saturday and Sunday at 7pm it's Pentatonix in Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $45-65. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Smokey Robinson take the stage Saturday 8pm at Foxwoods Grand Theater. Tickets $40-$65. www.foxwoods.com.

Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr from Broadway's Hamilton) joins the Hartford Symphony Orchestra Saturday 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $45-$103. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

THEATER:

"A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas" plays Hartford Stage through December 29, 2018. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

"Christmas on the Rocks" plays Theaterworks Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $15-$70. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworkshartford.org

"A CT Christmas Carol" brings the spirit of the season to the Terris Theater in Chester through December 30th. You are invited to bring gently used Winter coats to the theater. they will be cleaned and distributed to those in need. For more on the coat drive visit http://coatsforct.org/index.php and for tickets or information on the show visit www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Clever Little Lies" runs through December 15th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House" runs through December 8th at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through Sunday. Tickets $20. 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

The Nutcracker dances at two theaters this weekend... The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory is Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 & 4:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $38-$60. The Eastern Connecticut State Ballet performs at the Garde Arts Center in New London Saturday 1:30 & 7:30pm and Sunday at 1:30pm. Tickets $17-$52. www.gardearts.org

EVENTS:

The Festival of Trees and Traditions returns to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford through Sunday. See beautifully decorated Holiday Trees, Wreaths and more all for sale plus live entertainment! Open 10am to 5pm with a surcharge of $3 over regular admission. ($18 per person) www.thewadsworth.org

Holiday Light Fantasia, Connecticut’s must-see family light show, is back for the 2018 holiday season with over one million lights along a two-mile drive through Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Avenue on the Hartford/Wethersfield line. The whole family will love the Whimsical holiday sights, familiar characters and local tributes shine bright in over 200 individual displays. The lighted animations celebrate not only Christmas, but also Hanukkah, New Year’s and Three Kings Day. Open nightly through New Year’s Day from 5 pm to 9 pm each Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays. At just $15 per car, this holiday tradition is affordable family fun. In addition to the light show, children can visit Santa on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, free with show admission. For extra fun, find Flurry the dog hidden among the lights, visit holidaylightfantasia.org and enter to win a new iPad! Proceeds benefit Channel 3 Kids Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org or 860-742-CAMP(2267).

New England’s largest holiday celebration returns as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza, select days through January 1. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler! www.sixflags.com/newengland This weekend is ICE FEST! Enjoy an Ice Skating rink (extra fee), Ice Bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and ice sculptures throughout the park!

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open weekends through December 23rd and features the tallest Christmas Tree in Connecticut plus hundreds of thousands spectacular glimmering lights, children's and family rides, delicious foods and Santa too! Admission is $15.99. www.LakeCompounce.com

Festival of Silver Lights is a free drive through event in Meriden's Hubbard Park through January 1st. The whole family will love the more than 200 figures and buildings decorated with 350,000 white lights! 100 W. Main Street. 203-630-4259.

Time Machine Hobby, 71 Hilliard Street, Manchester has the train show every Sunday 1-4pm in December. They are home to the largest train layout in New England and carry trains and train accessories from such brands as Atlas, Lionel, Bachmann and Marklin. 860-646-0610.

Ride a vintage train to see Santa at the Danbury Railway Museum daily beginning at noon and running every 30 minutes. Under 24 months ride FREE! $12 for everyone else. 203-778-8337 or www.danburyrailwaymuseum.org

Winterfest Hartford runs through January 7th with free ice skating and skate rentals in Bushnell Park 11am to 8pm most days. www.winterfesthartford.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is opening for the holiday season as part of Winterfest! The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.

