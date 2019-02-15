Weekend According to Mike February 15th - 17th

MUSIC:

Gladys Knight performs at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Saturday 8pm (doors open at 7pm with a Cabaret menu). Tickets $35. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-4226.

The Gin Blossoms play at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $25-$45. www.foxwoods.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents: Latin Lovers Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell. Tickets $38 & Students $10. www.HartfordSymphony.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

Detroit '67 takes on racial inequality and features music from Motown. It plays Hartford Stage now through March 10th. Tickets $25-$90. www.HartfordStage.org or 860-527-5151

Spamalot - the Broadway Musical based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail visits the Garde Arts Center in New London Saturday 8pm. Tickets $39-$65. www.gardearts.org or 860-444-7373.

Don't miss the laughs as America's Got Talent's Tom Cotter plays in Comix at Mohegan Sun Friday through Sunday. Tickets $25-$55. www.comixmohegansun.com

Now You See Them, Soon You Won't. Steve Martin and Martin Short together at Foxwoods Saturday 7pm with comedy and music. Tickets $60. www.foxwoods.com

Hollywood at the Bijou presents a Valentine Film - Saturday 7pm continuing the series on "THE GOLDEN YEAR OF FILM - 1939 - 80th ANNIVERSARY", with a comedy-thriller - "CAT AND THE CANARY" starring Bob Hope, Paulette Goddard, George Zucco & Gale Sondergaard - One show only plus vintage cartoons, all on REAL FILM! - $3.00 donation - popcorn & soda available - at the Bristol Historical Society - 98 Summer Street in Bristol, CT. www.preservehollywood.org

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through February 24th. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

EVENTS:

Mohegan Sun is action packed this weekend... catch the CT Outdoor Expo in the Convention Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Camp, Fish, Hunt, Hike and Kayak enthusiasts will love it! Friday 1-8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday 10am-5pm. Tickets $12. Also watch the New England Black Wolves battle the Philadelphia Wings Sunday 3pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15-$57. www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Penguins Sunday 3pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

The Harlem Globetrotters bring their court wizardry to XL Center Saturday at 2 & 7pm. Family four packs of tickets $17-$44.75. Single Tickets start at $21.50. www.xlcenter.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.