Weekend According to Mike February 1st - 3rd

MUSIC:

Sarah Brightman: Hymn Live is in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $89-$259. Toni Braxton: As Long As I Live Tour visits the Grand Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $58-$178. www.Foxwoods.com

THEATER:

The iconic "Cats" is the purrrfect musical to take in this weekend at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $49 - $114. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

"The Engagement Party" runs through Sunday at Hartford Stage. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford presents "Murder for Two" through Sunday. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin presents the Murder Mystery "Wait Until Dark" through February 4th. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through February 24th. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

Hole in the Wall Theater presents "Keely & Du" by Jane Martin Friday and Saturday nights 8pm through February 9th. This show is recommended for audiences 18 and over. Tickets will be available at the door and may be purchased in advance through hitw.tix.com. Free parking available at the Chestnut Street garage. Hole in the Wall Theater is a non-profit organization located at 116 Main Street, New Britain, CT.

EVENTS:

The 2019 Winter Taste of Hartford wraps up Sunday at some of your favorite restaurants offering fare for $20.19 and $30.19. Why not try a new favorite including Ted's Montana Grill, Max Downtown, First & Last Tavern, J Restaurant Bar and many more. Get the list and see the menus here www.ctnow.com/tasteofhartford

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Rochester Americans Saturday 7pm at XL Center in Hartford. The first 2,000 fans receive a free fanny pack plus it's 90's Throwback Night! Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.