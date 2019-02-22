Weekend According to Mike February 22nd - 24th

MUSIC:

Gaelic Storm gets you into the St. Pattys spirit in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday 8pm. This show is free. www.mohegansun.com

Linda Eder visits the Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $57.50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

THEATER:

"Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" makes you feel like you won the Golden Ticket through Sunday at the Bushnell. Tickets $54 - $110. www.Bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

"Detroit '67" takes on racial inequality and features music from Motown. It plays Hartford Stage now through March 10th. Tickets $25-$90. www.HartfordStage.org or 860-527-5151

"The Revolutionists" continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 10th. www.playhouseonpark.org

Need a good laugh or Hot Pocket? Jim Gaffigan comes to Foxwoods Grand Theater Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $55-$135. www.foxwoods.com

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through Sunday. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

EVENTS:

The CT Convention Center is in full bloom with 3 acres of plants, grass, trees and Spring! Don't miss the 38th Annual CT Flower & Garden Show Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Landscapes, Floral Displays, 80 hours of seminars, Free UConn Soil Analysis and over 300 booths! Free parking and shuttle from 18 Pequot Street. $5 parking Front Street North & South Garages. Admission $18 Adults, $16 for Seniors,$5 for children 5-12 and under 5 are free. CASH ONLY! www.ctflowershow.com

Looking for an Oscar Party? Check out the Red Carpet Experience at Spotlight Theaters on Front Street in Hartford Sunday beginning with a VIP Reception at 6pm to benefit AIDS Connecticut. VIP's receive Swag Bags, Champagne, and Apps from Capital Grille. General Admission is $55 and starts at 7pm. Fashion, Best Dressed awards, Food, Cash Bar. Creative Black Tie required. www.aids-ct.org You can also walk the red carpet at The Kate in Old Saybrook with a viewing of the 91st Academy Awards on a big screen. Celebrate like a star! Non-Members $75 ($30 is tax-deductible) and Members $65 ($20 is tax-deductible) www.thekate.org

Mohegan Sun hosts the Southeastern Connecticut Home Show Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 11am to 8pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Tickets $10 Adults. Seniors $8. Children 12 and under are free. www.jenksproductions.com

The New England Black Wolves battle the Toronto Rock Sunday 1pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15-$57. www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Thunderbirds Friday 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford and on Saturday the Penguins come to town. Friday is Hartford Hockey & Hops... the craft beer tasting is SOLD OUT. Saturday it's Hartford Hockey Heritage Night and the first 2,000 fans receive a free Bobblehead! Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.