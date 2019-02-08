Weekend According to Mike February 8th - 10th

*********Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy and WRCH listeners for a Summer vacation you'll never forget in Ireland! The presentation is Saturday 11am at WRCH studios in Farmington. Collette Touring will take us through the ten day itinerary. Complimentary refreshments will be available courtesy of Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafes. Donna Poehmiller will also entertain with live Irish Music!*********

MUSIC:

John Cafferty & the Beaver Brown Band play Friday 8pm in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. Al Jardine of the Beach Boys performs Saturday 8pm. These shows are Free. www.mohegansun.com

Recipients of more than 40 awards including a Grammy for Best Chamber Music, don't miss the Kronos Quartet Saturday 8pm at the Bushnell. Tickets $39-$76. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

iLuminate from America's Got Talent dubs its show the most fun you'll ever have in the dark. It sheds light Saturday afternoon 2:00 at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $19-$60. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Don't miss the laughs at Foxwoods this weekend with Adam Carolla Friday 8pm in the Fox Theater. Tickets $33-$49. Saturday it's Aziz Ansari: Road to Nowhere at 7:30pm in the Grand Theater. Tickets $39-$99. www.foxwoods.com

Kids meet ancient Sea Creatures when Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts host Erth's Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure Sunday 2pm. Delightful and Educational fun for the whole family. Tickets $30. 860-486-4226 or www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through February 24th. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

Hole in the Wall Theater presents "Keely & Du" by Jane Martin ends this Friday and Saturday night 8pm. This show is recommended for audiences 18 and over. Tickets will be available at the door and may be purchased in advance through hitw.tix.com. Free parking available at the Chestnut Street garage. Hole in the Wall Theater is a non-profit organization located at 116 Main Street, New Britain, CT.

EVENTS:

Enjoy New England Black Wolves Indoor Lacrosse against the Rochester Nighthawks Saturday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. The night is themed - "Here for the Beer" with a post game Beer Garden! Some ticket packages include ticket, t-shirt and beer garden entry! Use code: bwbeer Other Tickets $15-$57. www.mohegansun.com

Grab a paint brush and a glass of wine and let the fun begin! Hungerford is hosting Paint Night Friday 5:30-8:30 pm. $40 at the door. Pre-registration suggested. Wine, cheese and crackers and assorted snacks are included in the ticket price. All painting materials will be provided. This event will be led by Paul Baylock of the Art League of New Britain and will feature a live owl presentation with our Director, Tom Pascocello. Event is for Adults age 21and over. Phone 860-827-9064 or visit www.newbritainyouthmuseum.org

MGM Springfield commemorates Lunar New Year 2019, the Year of the Pig, with a traditional lion dance on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. on Armory Square. The Asian American Culture Center’s energetic dance troupe will perform the ceremonial dance featuring five authentic lion costumes and a Laughing Buddha accompanied by the music of beating drums and gongs. During the processional, the Money God will hand out red envelopes with monetary gifts inside signifying great wealth ahead. According to Chinese culture, the pig is the 12th animal in the Zodiac and represents prosperity and good fortune. For more information www.mgmspringfield.com

Cabin Fever? Visit Northwest Park in Windsor Saturday from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM for Northwest Park’s annual Cabin Fever Festival – it will be a howling good time! The event will kick off with a large bonfire to warm everyone up, demonstrations by the CT Valley Siberian Husky Club, a live birds of prey show and winter fun with contests, games and prizes. Refreshments will be for sale. Children age 2 and under are free. $3.00 per person (Windsor resident), $5.00 per person (non-resident). Call 860-285-1886 for more information. Northwest Park is located at 145 Lang Road, Windsor, CT.

The CT Kid's Expo is an indoor play day at the Connecticut Convention Center Sunday 10am to 5pm. Pony rides, video games, bungee jumping, slot car racing, magic shows, gymnastics, martial arts, dance, fashion shows and more! $10 Adults, Kids $5. Cash only!!! www.jenksproductions.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Syracuse Crunch Friday 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford. Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs and $2 Beers till the start of the 2nd period and Pride & Diversity Night. Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.