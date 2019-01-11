Weekend According to Mike January 11th - 13th

THEATER:

"The Engagement Party" runs through February 3rd at Hartford Stage. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford presents "Murder for Two" now through February 3rd. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin presents the Murder Mystery "Wait Until Dark" now through February 4th. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

It's "American Girl Live" at the Bushnell in Hartford Friday at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday at 1 & 4:30pm. Tickets $30-$69. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Dancing with the Stars Live! comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $45. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.

SNL's Pete Davidson and Friends bring laughs to College Street Music Hall in New Haven Friday 7pm. Tickets $32. www.collegestreetmusichall.com or 877-987-6487

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment takes the ice at XL Center Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3pm and 7pm and Sunday at Noon and 4pm. All your favorite Disney and Pixar Pals will make an appearance and delight the entire family. Tickets $15-$80. www.xlcenter.com

EVENTS:

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com This Saturday Night skiing kicks off at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall with Glow Night! A special deal just $49 includes your rental and barbecue party 4-10pm with glow sticks and activities!

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.