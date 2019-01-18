Weekend According to Mike January 18th - 20th

MUSIC:

Vertical Horizon comes to the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm for a free show. On Sunday at 3pm it's Bowser's Rock 'n Doo-Wop Party featuring Little Anthony & the Imperials, The Drifters, The Tokens, The Chiffons and more! Tickets $25-$35. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra 2019 Masterworks Series presents: Bach & Beyond Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $35-$68. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

First Church of Glastonbury (2183 Main Street) will host the return of the Yale cello group Low Strung in concert on Saturday 7pm. (Snow date: Saturday, January 26). Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and seniors plus a donation for the local food bank and can be purchased at https://lowstrungforheadsup.eventbrite.com/ or by following the link at www.headsuphartford.com. For more questions or more information please contact [email protected] or call (860) 633-5057

THEATER:

"The Engagement Party" runs through February 3rd at Hartford Stage. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford presents "Murder for Two" through February 3rd. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin presents the Murder Mystery "Wait Until Dark" through February 4th. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through February 24th. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

Hole in the Wall Theater presents "Keely & Du" by Jane Martin Friday and Saturday nights 8pm through February 9th. This show is recommended for audiences 18 and over. Tickets will be available at the door and may be purchased in advance through hitw.tix.com. Free parking available at the Chestnut Street garage. Hole in the Wall Theater is a non-profit organization located at 116 Main Street, New Britain, CT.

EVENTS:

The 2019 First to the Finish New England Winterfest Volleyball Tournament plays the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford Saturday, Sunday and Monday (MLK Day). Opening Serve is Saturday 7:45am... tournament play Saturday and Sunday 8am to 9pm. The Championship plays Monday 8am to 3pm. Single Day Wristbands are $15 or All Tournament for $30. Children under 10 are free. www.jvctournaments.com/FTTFNewEnglandWinterfest

The Hartford Boat Show is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary and has sailed East... to Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo Center Friday through Sunday. See over 400 boats and watercrafts! General Admission is $14. Children Under 12 are free. www.hartfordboatshow.com

The Hartford Home Show is Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm with FREE admission at XL Center in Hartford. www.homeshowhartford.com

On Sunday enjoy a Pancake Breakfast including Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and more to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Army Navy Club of Manchester (1090 Main Street). Doors open to the PUBLIC at 8AM until 12 Noon. Adult tickets $8, Kid tickets (12 years and under) $4.

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.