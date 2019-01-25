Weekend According to Mike January 25th - 27th

****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy Friday afternoon from 4 to 6pm for the Grand Opening of Big Y World Class Market, 7 East Hampton Road in Marlborough! Be one of the first 50 customers beginning at 4pm for your chance to receive a HOOT-TAY HOORAY Prize – a lawn seat for Hootie and the Blowfish this Summer at the Xfinity Theater PLUS a Taylor Swift Reputation Tour iron-on patch! No purchase necessary. You can also play PLINKO for the chance to win great prizes, like $10 Big Y gift cards, CDs, DVDs, and more!****

THEATER:

"The Engagement Party" runs through February 3rd at Hartford Stage. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Playhouse on Park in West Hartford presents "Murder for Two" through February 3rd. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin presents the Murder Mystery "Wait Until Dark" through February 4th. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House, Part 2" runs at Theaterworks Hartford through February 24th. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworks.org

Hole in the Wall Theater presents "Keely & Du" by Jane Martin Friday and Saturday nights 8pm through February 9th. This show is recommended for audiences 18 and over. Tickets will be available at the door and may be purchased in advance through hitw.tix.com. Free parking available at the Chestnut Street garage. Hole in the Wall Theater is a non-profit organization located at 116 Main Street, New Britain, CT.

Hollywood at the Bijou is celebrating the Golden Year of film... 1939 - the 80th Anniversary with "Tower of London" starring Boris Karloff and Basil Rathbone Friday and Saturday at 7pm plus vintage cartoons. $3 donation. Popcorn and soda available. Benefits the Witch's Dungeon. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. www.preservehollywood.org

SNL Alum Jay Pharoah brings laughs to the Hartford Funny Bone Comedy Club in Manchester Friday at 7:30 & 10pm and Saturday at 7 & 9:30pm. Tickets $25. www.hartford.funnybone.com or 860-432-8600.

EVENTS:

Wine connoisseurs and food aficionados rejoice! The Sun Wine & Food Fest is back at Mohegan Sun. Don’t miss your chance to sip and sample your way through endless vintages and signature dishes, incredible showcases and tastings across two spaces, the Uncas Ballroom and the new Earth Expo Center Friday through Sunday. A portion of proceeds will go to Channel 3 Kids Camp, who provide fun year-round opportunities to children of all abilities, families & communities through educational & recreational programs. www.mohegansun.com

Take a bite closer to home with the Winter 2019 Taste of Hartford continues with 3 course meals starting at $20.19 at area restaurants including Black Eyed Sallys, Capital Grille, Carbone's Ristorante, J Restaurant Bar and more. www.ctnow.tasteofhartford

Love Lacrosse? The New England Black Wolves battle the Buffalo Bandits at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday 6pm. Theme is Game of the Decades. Tickets $15-$57. Special Ticket package includes 2 game tickets and 2 koozies. Use code: 19DECPK

Sunday 4pm watch the UConn Women's Basketball team battle the University of Central Florida at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $13-$26. www.xlcenter.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

It's a LEGO Weekend at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk Saturday and Sunday with a huge Coral Reef made of LEGOs. Make your own animals out of LEGOs too! Activities are free with admission. Adults $24.95, Seniors $22.95 and Kids 3-12 $17.95. www.maritimeaquarium.org

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.