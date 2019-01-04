Weekend According to Mike January 4th - 6th

MUSIC:

In the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun, 10,000 Maniacs play Saturday 8pm. This show is FREE. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.

Usher in the New Year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. The Strauss Symphony of America presents a Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert Saturday 2:30pm. The concert also includes dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet and International Champion Ballroom Dancers. Tickets $55-$99. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Jeffrey Gaines brings his voice and guitar to The Kate in Old Saybrook Friday at 8pm. Tickets $25. 860-510-0473 or www.thekate.org

THEATER:

The CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin presents the Murder Mystery "Wait Until Dark" now through February 4th. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

EVENTS:

The Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival takes place Friday at 7:30pm. Saturday at 3 & 6:30pm and Sunday at 1:30 & 5pm at the Asylum Hill Congregational Church in Hartford. This is a medieval celebration of Epiphany through music, dancing, pageantry and live animals! Tickets are $18 - $25. All seats reserved. 860-278-0785

Engaged? Check out the Connecticut Bridal Expo at the CT Convention Center Saturday and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Admission is $12. www.jenksproductions.com

Papermania Plus brings memorabilia to XL Center Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 2pm. Postcards, movie posters, photos, rare books, baseball cards, sheet music, autographs and more will be on site! Admission is $9. www.papermaniaplus.com

How about some Hockey?!? Saturday 7pm see the Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Phantoms on Paws and Pucks Night. There are designated pet sections where patrons can attend the game with their dog and take a look at some of Sonar's lovable little furry friends that are in need of a good home with a caring family in the atrium prior to the game. The Pack also skates Sunday at 3pm against the Providence Bruins. Tickets $20-$45 and less for kids. www.HartfordWolfpack.com!

Enjoy a pancake breakfast and Grandma's Attic Sale Saturday 8:30-11am at the Hillstown Grange in East Hartford. Pancakes, Sausage, Coffee and Juice plus a game table area for after breakfast and great deals on books and household items. Admission $5. 860-568-5242 or www.hillstowngrange.org

New Year's resolution to add more exercise? Try Brew-Yoga Sunday 11am at the CT Valley Brewing Company in South Windsor. Bring your own mat, ID and $25. 860-644-2707 or www.ctvalleybrewing.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

Time Machine, 71 Hilliard Street, Manchester has their train shows the 1st and 3rd Sundays of each month from 1-4pm. They are home to the largest train layout in New England and carry trains and train accessories from such brands as Atlas, Lionel, Bachmann and Marklin. 860-646-0610.

Winterfest Hartford concludes on Monday... last chance for free ice skating and skate rentals in Bushnell Park 11am to 8pm most days. www.winterfesthartford.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is also part of Winterfest! The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.