Weekend According to Mike July 12th - 14th

MUSIC:

Queen Latifah plays Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $25-$45. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Come Fly With Me: Celebrating the Music of Frank Sinatra with the Hartford Symphony and the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows Friday 7:30pm. Lawn Tickets $25. Table seating available as well. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900

Grand Funk Railroad and Bret Michaels perform in the 5th Annual Rock & Ride MDA benefit concert at Sun Valley Beach Resort, 51 Old Springfield Road, Stafford Springs Sunday 2pm. Tickets $30-$50. www.mdaridect.com

THEATER:

Rob Schneider brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $36. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

"Cirque de Soleil Luzia" performs in the rain, under the big top on Market Street in Hartford - but you'll feel like it's a Waking Dream of Mexico. Playing through July 21st, don't miss this great show! Tickets start at $40. www.cirquedusoleil.com

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through August 4th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

The Capital Classics Theater Company stages "The Merry Wives of Windsor" for the 28th Annual Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival - outdoors - on the campus of University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford now through July 28th. Tickets $18 for Adults, $12 Seniors and Students. www.hartfordshakespeare.org or 860-231-5555.

The Folklore of Caribbean Dance is celebrated Saturday 1pm at the East Hartford Public (Raymond) Library - Meeting Room 1. Grace Wright Performing Arts will offer this exciting and free presentation that includes history, culture, costumes, Q & A and more. Sponsored by the East Hartford Commission on Culture and Fine Arts.

"Calendar Girls" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 3rd. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with UP Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie at Sunset. Southington residents $12 per car. Non-Southington $18. Walk-ins $2. CASH ONLY! www.southingtonDrive-In.org

EVENTS:

Hartford's premiere food truck event, the Riverfront Food Truck Festival presented by United Bank, returns to Mortensen Riverfront Plaza for the fifth year, Friday and Saturday 11am to 8pm with over 20 food trucks, live music performances, entertainment, and family fun! Admission to the Riverfront Food Truck Festival is free. Friday’s entertainment schedule includes Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy 11am to 4pm with the Diamond Dig from Gem Jewelry and Minute to Win It Games. Lunchtime on Friday will also feature a tribute to the Rocketman Elton John. 4pm – 5:45pm : Ian Biggs; 6pm – 8pm : JC Hill. Saturday 12:00pm – 12:45pm; In Summer: Making a Royal Splash, Featuring Elsa, Anna, & Ariel; 1:00pm – 2:45pm : Diminishing Jim; 3:00pm – 3:45pm : Clair Love; 4:00pm – 4:45pm : Apples, Books, & Frying Pans: Tools for Royal Adventures, Featuring Snow White, Belle & Rapunzel and 5:00pm – 7:00pm : Jonny Taylor.

Looking for a new family member? Check out Goodspeed Tails Pet Adoption Event Saturday 10:30am to 12:30pm. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

ConnectiCon 18 is New England’s ONLY massively, multi-genre pop culture convention, the convention’s focus is on all things pop culture and does every genre of pop culture in as big a way as possible. It runs through Sunday at the Connecticut Convention Center. Tickets $30. www.connecticon.org

Don't miss the first home game at Dillon Stadium with your Hartford Athletic vs. Indy Eleven Saturday 5pm in Hartford. Visit www.hartfordathletic.com for tickets!

The Connecticut Sun take on Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury Friday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Celebrate Pride Night, including a halftime performance by Alyson Stoner, postgame panel and pool party! The Sun is leading the WNBA – jump on the bandwagon now! Visit Connecticut sun dot com for tickets!

Club Corvette of Connecticut will hold its 27th Annual Corvette Show on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Moroso Performance Products, 80 Carter Drive, Guilford. The event will feature more than 250 examples of Corvettes in varying vintages and styles, representing all facets of the model’s 66-year history. Admission is $5.00 per person, children under 12 are free. Vendors will be on site offering Corvette and other automotive memorabilia for sale; a variety of foods, beverages and other refreshments are also available for purchase. A portion of the net proceeds from the show are donated to the Connecticut Food Bank. Attendees are also invited to bring a non-perishable food item for donation at the show.

www.clubcorvettect.com/annual-corvette-show-swap-meet-july-14-2019/

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.