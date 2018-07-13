Weekend According to Mike July 13th - 14th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Britney Spears plays Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $85-$145. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival continues with Doc Severinson: 60 Years in Show Business Friday 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band come to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Sunday at 6pm. Tickets $29 - $199. www.livenation.com 860-548-7370

Yes! plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $25-$40. Saturday at 8pm it's Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton. Tickets are $65-$100. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 8th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"In the Heights" takes the stage at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 29th. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.com

"The Queen Bees" plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 4th. The show features hit songs from the 60s including "Leader of the Pack" and My Boyfriend's Back." Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.org or 860-829-1248

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Puss in Boots Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Bring your appetite to the Riverfront Food Truck Festival Friday and Saturday 11am at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 300 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford. The event is free. Up to 25 food and beverage trucks set their own prices. Trucks include Bear's Smokehouse BBQ, Poutine Gourmet, Chompers, Boothbay Lobster Co, Maui Wowi, Woody's Hot Dog Truck, Toasted and more! Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy is your musical host Friday 11am to 4pm with #FierceFriday - your favorite female artists from Diana Ross and the Supremes to Beyonce! He will have lots of giveaways too! Saturday finishes with a fireworks spectactular! www.riverfront.org or www.wrch.radio.com/categories/food-truck-festival

Connecticon runs Friday and Saturday 9am to 9pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center. Game Tournaments, cosplay, anime', a dating game and lip sync battle! Tickets Friday $40, $50 Saturday and $30 on Sunday.

It's Pride Night with the CT Sun and Pheonix Mercury Friday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Don’t miss Halloween in July at Fright Haven in Stratford Friday the 13th, plus Saturday and Sunday. Fright Haven is CT’s Largest, Scariest & Greatest INDOOR Haunted House Attraction. 20,000 square ft of indoor scares (open even if it rains) with New Features and Scares! Tickets are $30. 411 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford. www.frighthaven.com or 203-795-4737

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. It's also a Princess Tea weekend! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... other Princess Tea weekends include August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11.