Weekend According to Mike July 19th - 21st

MUSIC:

Lionel Richie plays Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $65-$205. On Sunday at 7pm it's Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie in the Arena. Tickets $35-$75. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Heart brings the Love Alive Tour to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford along with Sheryl Crow and Elle King Saturday 7pm. Tickets $22-$350 . www.livenation.com

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz: A Mixed Bag runs Friday through Sunday at Bushnell Park. Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy live music beginning Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2:30pm and Sunday at 10:30am. This event is free!

It's Weird Al Yankovic and the Strings Attached Tour stopping by the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $45-$75. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake are just a part of great Summer Music with the Hartford Symphony and the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows Friday 7:30pm. Lawn Tickets $25. Table seating available as well. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900

THEATER:

"Cirque de Soleil Luzia" packs up the tent on Sunday on Market Street in Hartford - don't miss this LAST CHANCE to see A Waking Dream of Mexico. Tickets start at $40. www.cirquedusoleil.com

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through August 4th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

The Capital Classics Theater Company stages "The Merry Wives of Windsor" for the 28th Annual Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival - outdoors - on the campus of University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford now through July 28th. Tickets $18 for Adults, $12 Seniors and Students. www.hartfordshakespeare.org or 860-231-5555.

"Calendar Girls" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 3rd. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with "Weekend At Bernies" Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie at Sunset. Southington residents $12 per car. Non-Southington $18. Walk-ins $2. CASH ONLY! www.southingtonDrive-In.org

EVENTS:

The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream Friday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Visit Connecticut sun dot com for tickets!

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Moon Landing at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks Saturday 10am to 5pm. Enjoy crater making, lunar landscape painting, space suits, and equipment, and for an additional $5, make a virtual reality visit to the moon! Admission is $15, $14 for Seniors and $10 for children 4-14. www.neam.com

It's a 10 Day Food and Brew Fest at Six Flags New England with Brisket, Lobster, Fried Brownies, Beer Ice Cream, 50 brews, Sangria, Cocktails and Kid's Concoctions. Oh yeah. There are rides too!

Speaking of Food, don't miss the Yummer Summer - 2018 Taste of Hartford! You can visit a favorite or try a new restaurant now through July 28th and enjoy a prix fixed multi-course meal for $20.19, $30.19 or $40.19 per person. Try J Restaurant Bar, Black Eyed Sallys, Bin 228, Carbone's Ristorante, On20 Restaurant, Salute, Ted's Montana Grill, Vivo Seasonal Trattoria, The Flying Monkey and many more!

The Hartford Saengerbund German-American club presents a culinary feast called A Taste of Germany 11am to 8pm Saturday and noon to 6pm Sunday at the club, 719 North Mountain Road in Newington. The Adlers Band will provide live music. The party goes on rain or shine. The menu includes the club’s famous potato pancakes, bratwurst, nuernberg wurst, weisswurst, wiener schnitzel, leberkäse, sauerkraut, red cabbage, spaetzle, cucumber salad, German potato salad, hot pretzels and a variety of German beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. There will also be homemade desserts.

Admission is $2. Food and beverages may be purchased at additional cost. For additional information call 860-953-8967 or visit hartfordsaengerbund.org.

KetoFest 2019 runs through Sunday in New London CT! Ketogenic diets and the 'Ketogenic Lifestyle' are extremely popular in our society! This three-day festival takes place in bars, restaurants and venues with music, speakers, presentations and of course, FOOD! 860-213-0979 or www.Ketofest.com

The New Brunswick Flea Market is Saturday 9am to 4pm, 601 Migeon Avenue, Torrington. Join us for a day of shopping with many different vendors outside, as well as our vendors inside the flea market. https://www.facebook.com/events/448504865989498/

Don't miss the largest gathering of Fife and Drum Corps... The annual Deep River Ancient Muster (DRAM) at Devitt’s field in Deep River Center. This year the DRAM has been designated as the United States National Muster! The event consists of a “tattoo” on Friday evening at 7PM which showcases selected corps. The tattoo will feature the Deep River Juniors Fife and Drum Corps, The Company of Fifers and Drummers Junior Camp –featuring the Music of Roy Watrous. Other notable corps will also be showcased that evening. Beginning on Saturday morning at 11:00 AM the 50+ corps will parade through downtown Deep River. The parade will start the at Kurtland Street and proceed down Main Street commencing at Devitt’s Field. At the conclusion of the parade each corps will march onto the muster field and perform a selection of their choice. The corps performances will take the remainder of the day. The event is open to the public. www.deepriverancientmuster.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.