Weekend According to Mike July 26th - 28th

MUSIC:

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plays in a free show in Mohegan Sun's Wolfden Saturday 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Reba McIntyre spends the weekend in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $65-$125. Tony Danza brings Standards and Stories to the Fox Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $40-$60. www.foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882.

This is your last chance to enjoy Summer Music with the Hartford Symphony and the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows Friday 7:30pm. This week it celebrates the music of Elton John with the band Jeans n Classics joining the symphony! Lawn Tickets $25. Table seating available as well. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900

The Litchfield Jazz Festival is this weekend and has shifted locations from the Goshen Fairgrounds to the Gunnery. Headliners include two former members of the jazz/rock ensemble Blood, Sweat & Tears: Randy Brecker and Mike Stern. The Gunnery is located at 22 Kirby Road, Washington. Free parking and shuttle bus at Washington Primary School. 860-361-6285 or www.litchfieldjazzfest.com

Enjoy live music on the patio at Revolutions Bowling and Lounge in South Windsor Saturday 6pm with Jeff Pitchell! The event is free. www.nomadsct.com

John Sebastian formerly of the Lovin Spoonful plays at The Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 7pm. Tickets $65. www.thekate.org or 860-510-0473

THEATER:

"Because of Winn Dixie" continues at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through August 4th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

The Capital Classics Theater Company stages "The Merry Wives of Windsor" for the 28th Annual Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival - outdoors - on the campus of University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Avenue in West Hartford now through Sunday. Tickets $18 for Adults, $12 Seniors and Students. www.hartfordshakespeare.org or 860-231-5555.

"Calendar Girls" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 3rd. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

EVENTS:

Get ready! Get Set! Go to the Zucchini 500 Drag Race Saturday 9am at Arbor Park in Ellington. Young and Old may enter their custom made Zucchini Roadster free. No gas, battery, electric or wind up powered motors. Awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and most nutritious. www.ellingtonfarmersmarket.com or 860-872-0121

The Hungerford Nature Center is hosting a Beer in the Woods event on Saturday from 6:30-9:00 pm at Hungerford, 191 Farmington Ave., Kensington. Enjoy local beer tastings, music, hotdogs and sliders! Beer tastings with Hooker, Thimble Island, Firefly Hollow and Kinsmen Breweries. M&M Discount Liquors will be serving wine. Everyone attending gets a free beer mug to decorate. The fee for members and pre-registration tickets is $15 per person; at the door price is $20 per person. Limited availability; reserve your ticket today. 860-827-9064 or www.newbritainyouthmuseum.org

Shopping is on the menu for the 56th Annual Old Saybrook Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday beginning at 10am. Nearly 150 exhibitors included juried. Admission is free on the town green. www.oldsaybrookchamber.com or 860-388-3266

The Hartford Athletic battle the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Saturday 5pm at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. Tickets $15-$45. Visit www.hartfordathletic.com for tickets!

The 10 Day Food and Brew Fest at Six Flags New England concludes this weekend! Don't miss the Brisket, Lobster, Fried Brownies, Beer Ice Cream, 50 brews, Sangria, Cocktails and Kid's Concoctions. Oh yeah. There are rides too!

Speaking of Food, don't miss the Yummer Summer - 2018 Taste of Hartford! You can visit a favorite or try a new restaurant now through Sunday and enjoy a prix fixed multi-course meal for $20.19, $30.19 or $40.19 per person. Try J Restaurant Bar, Black Eyed Sallys, Bin 228, Carbone's Ristorante, On20 Restaurant, Salute, Ted's Montana Grill, Vivo Seasonal Trattoria, The Flying Monkey and many more!

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $2. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.