Weekend According to Mike July 27th - 29th

MUSIC:

Little River Band performs in Hamden Friday 7:30pm at Hamden Town Center Park. Connecticut Blues band Cobalt Rhythm Kings open. This concert is free!

Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot perform the music of Billy Joel in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Saturday at 8pm. This show is free. The Smashing Pumpkins take center stage at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday 7pm. Tickets $55-$95. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival concludes with REWIND: Celebrating the Music of the 80's Friday 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker come to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday at 7pm. Tickets $26 - $100. www.livenation.com 860-548-7370

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 13th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"In the Heights" takes the stage at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $40-$50. 860-523-5900 or www.playhouseonpark.com

"The Queen Bees" plays the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin through August 4th. The show features hit songs from the 60s including "Leader of the Pack" and My Boyfriend's Back." Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.org or 860-829-1248

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Bee Movie Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

Enjoy Coco (rated PG) at Bushnell Park in Hartford Friday evening. This is an animated story of a Mexican boy on a quest through the land of the dead... highly acclaimed! The event is free. Bring blankets!

The Veterans of SNL bring laughs to Comix at Mohegan Sun Saturday 8pm. Tickets $29-$39. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Chippendales: About Last Night Tour stops at Mohegan Sun Cabaret Theater Saturday 8 & 11pm. Tickets $25. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

EVENTS:

Test your roller skating skills at the Roller Disco Circus with Cirque to Go performing throughout the evening at Ron-A-Roll in Vernon Friday 8pm to Midnight. Ages 16+. Skating, rentals and performance all for $20. www.ronaroll.com

Soccer comes to Connecticut with the Tournament of Nations Sunday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford. 4pm it's Japan vs. Brazil. 7pm U.S.A vs Australia. Tickets and info at www.ussoccer.com

Choose your flavor and help kids at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center with an Ice Cream Birthday Party at Scoops and Sprinkles, 2229 Silas Deane Highway, Rocky Hill Saturday 1 to 4pm. The event is called Aliana's Rocking Party on the Pad to celebrate her birthday. She hosts the party and has been a patient of CCMC since she was 8 years old as a way to pay back the staff for their amazing care! Enjoy a DJ, Auction, Face Painting and pick your flavor!

Thirsty for the Powder Ridge Beer Fest?!? It's Saturday 3:30-9pm, 99 Powder Hill Road, Middlefield. 30 Breweries, keg toss, lift rides, live music and food abound! $29 in advance or $36 at the door. Designated Drivers are $15. 866-860-0208 or www.powderridgepark.org

It's the FINAL WEEKEND of the Summer Taste of Hartford with prix fixe multi-course meals for $20.18 or $30.18 at area restaurants including J Restaurant Bar, Black Eyed Sallys and more! See the particpants and menus at www.ctnow.com/tasteofhartford

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. And don't miss the next Princess Tea weekend! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11.