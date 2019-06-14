Weekend According to Mike June 14th - 16th

MUSIC:

Herman's Hermit's starring Peter Noone play the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. This is a FREE Show. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Bring Dad to The Outlaw Music Festival starring Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss and more is Sunday 3pm at Xfinity theater in Hartford. Tickets start at $25. www.Live Nation.com

The Drifters sing at The Kate in Old Saybrook Saturday at 3 & 8pm. Tickets $65. www.katharinehepburntheater.org or 860-510-0473

THEATER:

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage ends Saturday. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"The Music Man" breaks out 76 trombones at the Goodspeed Operahouse in East Haddam now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through Saturday. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with Back to the Future Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie at Sunset. Southington residents $12 per car. Non-Southington $18. Walk-ins $2. CASH ONLY! www.southingtonDrive-In.org

EVENTS:

It's Rose Weekend at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford. America's Oldest public rose park celebrates it's 115th Anniversary Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Enjoy garden tours, poetry, a bonsai show, scavenger hunt and more. Admission is free. www.elizabethparkct.org

Middletown celebrates Pride Month with a Pride Day Saturday kicking off at 2pm with a Parade down Main Street originating from St. John's Square. The South Green will have vendors, a beer garden and more. Take a Pride Cruise aboard Lady Katharine Cruises from Harbor Park on the CT River 7:30-11pm. Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy will be your musical host on the top deck and will have lots of fun and giveaways with a selfie station, games including Couples Query, Dancing Queen Contest and prizes like tickets to Air Supply, Cirque du Soleil Luzia, Jackson Browne, Waitress the Musical and more! *Get a $10 off coupon for the cruise along the parade route by following Lenny the Unicorn!

The Goshen Stampede is Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 7pm and features rodeos, demolition derbies, live music, truck pulls, blacksmith competition, food trucks, carnival rides and more! Tickets $18 for Adults, $10 for kids 10-17, Kids under 10 are $6. Military and Veterans are FREE with ID. Parking $2. www.GoshenStampede.com

Queer Con will be at Real Art Ways in Hartford Friday 2-9pm and will include exhibits, performance artisits, visual art and more! Admission is free. www.realartways.org

Dads like cars... so take him to Klingberg Vintage Motorcar Show Saturday 9am to 2pm. Antique cars on display through 1979 plus food, music and activities! Adult admission $10, Seniors $8. Children under 12 are free. Parking is free. www.klingbergmotorcarseries.org

It's Open Cockpit Day at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks Sunday. Visitors can climb in cockpits, try a flight simulator and enjoy hands on projects. www.neam.org

The Chariot Festival of India is Saturday in Hartford beginning at noon with a parade that ends in Bushnell Park. Enjoy a free vegetarian feast, Indian music, dance, vendors and more. This event is Free. www.ctparade.com or 321-424-9875.

Join Cedar Hill Cemetery Foundation on Saturday at 10am for the new walking tour Celebrate West Hartford. Admission to the program is $5.00 and free for Cedar Hill Cemetery Foundation and Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society members. Advanced reservations are not required. The tour begins at the flagpole at the end of the entrance drive. www.cedarhillfoundation.org

The Connecticut Sun take on defending WNBA Champs, the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena at 3:30. A great afternoon for Dads raising strong daughters - the “Burn it Down” game will feature women burning down stereotypes both on and off the court! The first 3,000 fans receive a free t-shirt! Visit Connecticut sun dot com for tickets!

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorites including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.