Weekend According to Mike June 15th - 17th

MUSIC:

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw play Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $79-$149. The Wolf Den has FREE Shows including Herman's Hermits Friday 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 1-888-226-7711

Enjoy a night of Funk and Soul as Kool & the Gang, Morris Day and the Time and Cameo come to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $68-$128. www.foxwoods.com

Don't miss Kidz Bop Live Saturday 6pm at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. All your child's favorite current music sung by the famous Kidz Bop Kidz! Tickets $35 - $225.

www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

THEATER:

"In the Heights" runs at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. through June 29th. Don't miss your chance to see this Broadway smash written by Lin-Manuel Miranda! Tickets $17.50-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900 Ext. 10

"The Will Rogers Follies: A Lifetime in Review" plays the Goodspeed now through June 21. Don't miss the rope tricks, music and fancy showgirls! Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"The Underpants" runs through June 23rd at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

"The Invisible Hand" plays at Theaterworks in Harford through June 23rd. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838.

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Saturday Lake Compounce will be hosting their 2nd annual Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival from 12-7pm. Due to popular demand, the festival is nearly doubling in size this year featuring 12 Connecticut craft breweries and an array of local food trucks and live music. New this year, guests will have the option of Unlimited Sample Tickets between 12pm and 4pm or to buy individual pints of beer. Unlimited Sample Tickets, which include reduced priced admission to the park, are available on Lake Compounce’s website and will be available to purchase onsite as well for $49.99. Season Pass Holders and guests who have already purchased admission tickets for June 16th can also purchase Unlimited Sample Tickets at any ticket booth for $24.99. Food is available for an additional cost. Breweries include Two Roads, Thomas Hooker, Back East, City Steam, Black Hog, Firefly, Kinsmen, Witch Doctor, Stony Creek, Broad Brook, Half Full, and Olde Burnside. Low & Slow Catering, Poutine Gourmet, and Chompers food trucks will all be in attendance.

Saturday take the family to Bushnell Park in Hartford for the India Festival celebrated noon to 6pm. Enjoy Indian dance, yoga, Children's activities, food, magic & more! Admission is Free. www.ctparade.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Princess Tea dates are July 15, August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11. The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org