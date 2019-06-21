Weekend According to Mike June 21st - 23rd

MUSIC:

Dave Matthews Band visits Saturday 8pm at Xfinity theater in Hartford. Tickets start at $49-$115. www.Live Nation.com

Edgar Winter plays the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm. This is a FREE Show. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Diana Ross takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $45-$70. On Sunday, it's Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan at 7:30pm. tickets $50-$75. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Air Supply fills the Springfield Symphony Hall with music Sunday 8pm. Tickets $29-$117. www.ticketmaster.com

The Spin Doctors perform Friday night 7:30 at the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Admission is included with golf admission. www,travelerschampionship.com

Join the world in ringing in the Summer Solstice with Make Music Day... you don't need to be a pro, just join in the musical celebration beginning at 10am. There will be a kazoo parade down Pratt Street in Hartford and music lessons on Riverfront Plaza and at Charter Oak Cultural Center as well as 35 cities across the state. Get the schedule here: www.makemusicday.org

THEATER:

The Broadway smash "Waitress" featuring music written by Sara Bareiles plays the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $46-$126. Additional fee for pie served at your seat! www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Hershey Felder is "Irving Berlin" at Hartford Stage through June 30, 2019. Tickets $18-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"Cirque de Soleil Luzia" performs in the rain, under the big top on Market Street in Hartford - but you'll feel like it's a Waking Dream of Mexico. Playing through July 21st, don't miss this great show! Tickets start at $40. www.cirquedusoleil.com

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through August 4th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with Ralph Breaks the Internet Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie at Sunset. Southington residents $12 per car. Non-Southington $18. Walk-ins $2. CASH ONLY! www.southingtonDrive-In.org

EVENTS:

The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream Friday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. It's a Date Night with 2 tickets and 2 drinks for just $50. Visit Connecticut sun dot com for tickets!

Take a bite out of the Greater Hartford Food Truck Festival at the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm. 20+ food trucks, live bands and family fun! Free admission and parking. www.thepromenadeshopsatevergreenwalk.com

The Farmington Valley Quilt Guild is sponsoring Connecticut Hang-A-Quilt Day Saturday (rain date is Sunday). We want to create the largest outdoor quilt show in the country. All you need to do is to hang a quilt outside. It can be on a building, over a fence or railing, on a tree or bush, from a clothesline, on the lawn, over a chair, or any other creative way to display. You can ask a local business if you can hang a quilt outside their business too. Anyone can join the fun. There is no fee or registration necessary. Please post a picture of your quilt on social media with the #CTHangaQuiltDay

15 Historic Connecticut Gardens invite you to explore this Sunday noon to 4pm. The Butler McCook House, Florence Griswold Museum, and Stanley Whitman House along with others feature tours and special events. Ground admission is free. House tours requirement admission. www.cthistoricgardens.org

3 Big Weekends await you with the 9th Annual Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire this weekend, June 29 & 30 and July 6 & 7 in Ansonia's Warsaw Park. Magicians, Fireeaters, vendors, story tellers, jugglers and a world renowned hammered dulcimer player too! 11am to 6:30pm daily. Saturday evenings too 7-9. Admission is $15. Discount available for seniors, veterans and children. www.mfrenfaire.com

Shop till you drop at the Outdoor market Sunday at the Shops at Marlborough Barn 45 North Main Street. You never know what you'll find at our Junk in the Trunk market. Forty plus vendors all in one location selling just about anything - jewelry, antiques, home goods, furniture - grab a friend and shop 'til you drop (or at least until you find a treasure). Hours are 9 AM to 1 PM. As with all our events, we are partnering with The Food Bank of Marlborough to collect much needed food and cash donations at this market. Please consider bringing a non-perishable food item or cash donation to help our neighbors in need. Free admission and lots of fun!

The Pink Ladies Annual Poker Run takes place Saturday with registration at 9:30 and bikes leaving at 10:30am. Motorcycles and cars welcome! VFW Post 591, 19 Prince Street, Wallingford. $25 for riders, $15 for passengers. Pasta Dinner at 2pm included! Best hand wins $300 cash! Proceeds to benefit the Pink Ladies Sisters for Hope Foundation. For more information email thepinkladiessisterssistersforhope@gmail.com

Hunt for butterflies at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Roy Zartarian and the Connecticut Butterfly Association Saturday 10am. With nearly 20 species known to visit Cedar Hill, volunteers will help find and net butterflies for viewing. Appropriate hiking shoes, long pants and bug repellent are recommended. Cedar Hill Cemetery is located at 453 Fairfield Avenue in Hartford. Admission to the program is free. The walk begins at the far end of the entrance drive. For more information contact Beverly Lucas at blucas@cedarhillcemetery.org or (860) 956-3311.

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorit including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.