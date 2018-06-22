Weekend According to Mike June 22nd - 24th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Survivor visits the TPC River Highlands as part of the Travelers Championship tonight at 7pm.

Dave Matthews Band comes to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday at 8pm. Tickets start at $49. www.livenation.com

Black Eyed Sallys Bluesfest has grown and will be in Hartford's Bushnell Park Saturday 3 to 11pm. Acts include Studebaker John and Michael Palin's Other Orchestra. The event is free. Bring blankets but coolers are prohibited. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

If Brass and Jazz are more your style, head down 84 West to the 1st Annual Brass City Jazz Festival Saturday beginning at 2pm in the Waterbury Library Park. Enjoy a variety of artists including 2 local artists you've heard on the Lite 100.5 WRCH Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch - Dana Lauren and Marty Q! www.brasscityjazzfest.com

You can also enjoy the Two Roads Road Jam Friday 5 to 10pm and Saturday 2 to 10pm at the brewery, 1700 Stratford Avenue, Stratford. Ticket prices vary from $25 to $45 depending on the day. Musical guests include Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, the Monophonics and Deep Banana Blackout. Dozens of Food trucks will also be on site. www.tworoadsbrewing.com

THEATER:

"Get On Your Feet" the Gloria and Emilio Estefan show direct from Broadway plays the Bushnell in Hartford Friday and Saturday. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Enjoy laughs with Joel McHale Saturday 7pm at the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $36 - $46. www.foxwoods.com

"In the Heights" runs at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. through June 29th. Don't miss your chance to see this Broadway smash written by Lin-Manuel Miranda! Tickets $17.50-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900 Ext. 10

"The Underpants" runs through Saturday at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

"The Invisible Hand" also runs through Sunday at Theaterworks in Harford. Tickets $45-$60. www.twhartford.org or 860-527-7838.

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Disney's the Lion King Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

EVENTS:

Check out Helicopter Day at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks Saturday 10am to 5pm. A display of over 20 Helicopters and equipment, much of which has been unseen and in storage. 860-623-3305 or www.NEAM.org

LaSalle Road in West Hartford will be lined up with classic sports cars Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Alfa Romeos, Fiats, Lamborghinis, Masaratis and more! The event is free but benefits the CT Children's Medical Center's new infusion and dialysis center.

The Travelers Championship continues play through Sunday at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. www.travelerschampionship.com

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Princess Tea dates are July 15, August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11. The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org