Weekend According to Mike June 28th - 30th

MUSIC:

BJ Thomas plays Infinity Music Hall in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45-$65 but if you use the PROMO CODE: "Lite" you'll save $5! www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo and Melissa Etheridge take the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 7pm. Tickets $55-$95. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown is first up for the Hartford Symphony and the Talcott Mountain Music Festival at Simsbury Meadows. Lawn Tickets $25. Table seating available as well. www.hartfordsymphony.org

The Village People take over the Plaza at MGM Springfield Saturday 8pm. Tickets $37. www.mgmspringfield.com

Jackson Browne visits the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday at 8pm. Tickets start at $36. www.livenation.com or 203-265-1501.

The Turtles will be Happy Together at the Garde Arts Center in New London Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49. www.gardearts.org or 860-444-7373.

THEATER:

John Leguizamo brings his Latin History for Morons show to the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $39-$90. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Hershey Felder is "Irving Berlin" at Hartford Stage through Sunday. Tickets $18-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

"Cirque de Soleil Luzia" performs in the rain, under the big top on Market Street in Hartford - but you'll feel like it's a Waking Dream of Mexico. Playing through July 21st, don't miss this great show! Tickets start at $40. www.cirquedusoleil.com

"Because of Winn Dixie" begins at Goodspeed Operahouse and runs through September 1st. Tickets $29-$75. 860-873-8668 or www.goodspeed.org

"The Scottsboro Boys" runs through August 4th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets $35-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

The Southington Drive-In is celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Saturday. Gates open at 6pm. Movie at Sunset. Southington residents $12 per car. Non-Southington $18. Walk-ins $2. CASH ONLY! www.southingtonDrive-In.org

The 1939 Anniversary film festival continues Friday and Saturday 7pm with "Gulliver's Travels" in Technicolor with an Animated feature by the Max Fleischer Studio - creators of Betty Boop & Popeye. Both shown on film with classic short cartoons. Presented by The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 Donation - Refreshments available. www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

It's Taco Fest at Auer Farm in Bloomfield Saturday noon to 6pm. Tacos will be available from various restaurants and food trucks plus tequilla and margaritas, live music, activities, Mexican wrestling, Taco Eating contest and a Chihuahua picture contest! Admission is $20. Kids 12 and under are free. www.cttacofestival.com

Don't miss your chance to be a conductor at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor with guest Motorman Day Saturday starting at 10am. Adults only! Tickets $11 for Adults, $10 for Seniors, $8 Children 4-12 and under 4 are free. 860-627-6540 or www.ct-trolley.org

Bring the kids to Ariel's Under the Sea Party Sunday 1pm at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol. Create your own mermaid ornament, meet Ariel, ride the carousel, have your face painted and more! Admission is $20 for Children and $5 for Adults. www.thecarouselmueum.org or 860-585-5411.

You'll get a kick out of our soccer club, Hartford Athletic takes on Bethlehem Steel Friday 7:30pm at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Visit www.hartfordathletic.com for tickets!

2 more Big Weekends await you with the 9th Annual Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire this weekend and July 6 & 7 in Ansonia's Warsaw Park. Magicians, Fireeaters, vendors, story tellers, jugglers and a world renowned hammered dulcimer player too! 11am to 6:30pm daily. Saturday evenings too 7-9. Admission is $15. Discount available for seniors, veterans and children. www.mfrenfaire.com

The 17th Annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma Hartford walk is Saturday at the Enfield Town Green. Registration and check-in will start at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. This family-friendly event will include patients, families, friends and volunteers as they come out to enjoy an encouraging event that honors scleroderma patients and lifts the spirits of those who support them. The event also includes a variety of food, raffles, and entertainment in a fantastic park atmosphere! Participants can register to walk or sponsor a walker online www.SteppingOutWalk.org

Local teen Adalia Davis of New Haven was diagnosed with stage 2 burkitts lymphoma cancer earlier this year. She is this year's Ambassador for Cycling Against Cancer Saturday. Register here: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=244868...

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorite including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! This Saturday enjoy fireworks with Somke on the Water! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.