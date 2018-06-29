Weekend According to Mike June 29th - July 1st

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Barenaked Ladies, Better than Ezra & KT Tunstall play Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $33.50. Charo plays her Flamenco Guitar in the Wolf Den - a free show Saturday at 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival kicks off five Fridays of fun and music with Celebrate America Friday 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy patriotic favorites and FIREWORKS! 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

Sam Hunt comes to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Friday at 8pm. www.livenation.com 860-548-7370

10,000 Maniacs play Infinity Hall in Norfolk Friday 8pm. Tickets $60-$80. In Hartford, Friday 8pm its Blessid Union of Souls at 8pm Tickets $20-$50 and Saturday 8pm Average White Band. Tickets $39-$65. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Reba McEntire plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $65-$125. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

"Oliver!" is on stage at the Goodspeed Opera House through September 8th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

Illussionist David Blaine apears at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford Friday 8pm. Tickets $50-$450. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

"In the Heights" runs at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. through Friday. Don't miss your chance to see this Broadway smash written by Lin-Manuel Miranda! Tickets $17.50-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900 Ext. 10

"Cabaret" is presented by the Rocky Hill Theater Friday through July 8th at Rocky Hill High School. Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday, July 8th at 2pm. Tickets are $25 Adults and $20 for Seniors and Students. 860-563-3471 or at the door!

The Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike features Top Gun Saturday! Gates open at 6pm. Movie starts at sunset. Southington residents pay $10. Non-Southington pay $15 per car. Lawn Chairs welcome! www.southingtondrivein.org

Take in a pair of Sci-Fi Classics with the "Hollywood At The Bijou" film series - 1950's “FIEND WITHOUT A FACE” and “INVASION OF THE BODY SNATCHERS” starring Marshall Thompson, Kevin McCarthy & Carolyn Jones with classic cartoons - shown on FILM, not video - Refreshments available. Friday 7:00p.m. & Saturday at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. $3.00 donation - presented by “The Witch’s Dungeon” and the Bristol Historical Society - 98 Summer Street - Bristol, CT. Doors open at 6:30pm at the air-conditioned facility.

EVENTS:

It's ComiConn Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the Premier Ballroom at Foxwoods. Comic books, cosplay, Star Wars trivia and celebrity guests include Robert Englund, Tara Reid, Christopher Judge and more! Tickets $10 - $99. www.foxwoods.com

Bring your appetite to the New England Food Truck Festival at the Big E in Springfield Saturday noon to 9pm and Sunday noon to 6pm. www.nefoodtruckfest.com

Mead, Fair Maidens, Malevelent Goblins and Orcs - its all at the MidSummer Renaaisaance Faire in Ansonia's Warsaw Park Saturday 11am to 6:30pm PLUS evening performances at 7 & 9pm and Sunday 11am to 6:30pm this week and next. $15 Adults, $10 children ages 10-14, $5 ages 5-8. www.mfrenfaire.com

FIREWORKS!

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags New England Saturday through Wednesday. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Lake Compounce Saturday night. www.lakecompounce.com

New Britain Stadium Saturday night following the New Britain Bees and Maryland Blue Crab baseball game. www.nbbees.com

The 14th Annual Tibet Fest is at the Goshen Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday. Dance, food, art, hands on activities, yoga, music and more! Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for students. Children 5 and younger are free. www.tibetfest.org

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Princess Tea dates are July 15, August 19, September 23, October 21 and November 11. The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org