Weekend According to Mike June 7th - 9th

MUSIC:

No One is to Blame but yourself if you miss Howard Jones in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm and/or Los Lobos Saturday 8pm. These are FREE Shows. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Blue Oyster Cult comes to New Haven to College Street Music Hall Friday 8pm. Tickets $40-$50. Saturday at 8pm it's Mike Delguidice and Big Shot with the music of Billy Joel. Tickets $25-$40. www.collegestreetmusichall.com or 877-987-6487

Tommy Tutone belts out a famous phone number at The Kate in Old Saybrook Friday 8pm. Tickets $43. www.katharinehepburntheater.org or 860-510-0473

Jay & The Americans play Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Enjoy the Sea Music Festival at Mystic Seaport Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Daytime concerts are included in regular museum admission. www.mysticseaport.org

THEATER:

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage now through June 15th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"The Music Man" breaks out 76 trombones at the Goodspeed Operahouse in East Haddam now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. At the Terris Theater in Chester, "Hi My Name is Ben" plays through Sunday. Tickets $49. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through June 15th. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Champagne & Licorice" can be found at stage at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through Saturday. Tickets $20. Students $15. www.hitw.org or 860-229-3049.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

TruTV's Impractical Jokers "The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour starring the Tenderloins play Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49-$89. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

EVENTS:

Saturday is Connecticut Open House Day! Here are some of the 200+ fun places to visit! The Mark Twain House will celebrate with Tom Sawyer Day. The Bushnell Carousel will offer free rides! Celebrate Harriett Beecher Stowe's Birthday with a Community Celebration and free admission. Visit the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry 1 to 3pm in Storrs/Mansfield. Enjoy science experiments, hikes and tours at the Barnes Nature Center in Bristol for free. It's Puritans at Play with old fashioned games including knicker boxes, nine pins, rolling hoops and draughts at Henry Whitfield State Museum in Guilford. The New Britain Museum of American Art will offer hands on activities. The Bristol Historical Society 98 Summer Street, Bristol will host events all day 10am thru 4pm. In the morning, The Military Museum will be showing a video presentation and lecture. The "Made in Bristol" room will be open all day for tours. The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will have on display a figure of "Yoda", which visitors are welcome to have their photos taken with, and starting about 2pm we will be presenting a film program of vintage cartoons and Three Stooges shorts, plus display cases on movie props & restoration. 860-583-6309 - admission FREE! For the complete list of participants visit www.ctvisit.com

The 9th Annual Litchfield Hills Beer & Wine Festival is Saturday at 1pm at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Enjoy LIve music, food for purchase and sample beers and wines. $25 in advance or $30 at the door. DD just $15. www.estore.skisundown.com

Join the American Legion Auxiliary Post 205 for Bingo Saturday at First Church, 190 Court Street, Middletown. $30 per person for lunch and bingo cards. Doors open at noon. Bingo play begins at 1pm. Procees benefit Veterans of the Shepherd Home.

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorites including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

Bring the kids to The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.