Weekend According to Mike March 15th - 17th

MUSIC:

Kelly Clarkson rocks Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 7pm. Tickets $39-$99. Also, get in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm with Celtic Tenors. This show is free. www.mohegansun.com

Fleetwood Mac is back! Don't miss them Friday 8pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets $65.50-$195.50. www.xlcenter.com

Jim Messina formerly of Poco and Loggins and Messina will play Sunday 7pm at The Kate in Old Saybrook. Tickets $65. www.katherinehepburntheater.org or 860-510-0473.

THEATER:

Rodger's & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" comes to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 7pm, Saturday 2 & 7:30pm and Sunday 1pm. Tickets $25-$50. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" takes the stage at The Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain now through April 6th. Tickets $20 (discounts for students and Seniors). 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

Jeff Dunham and Friends: Passively Aggressive tour stops at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport Sunday 5pm. Tickets $48-$151. 203-345-2300 or www.websterbankarena.com

Young audiences will be taken on an exhilarating interactive journey into the world of colors when choreographer Catherine Galasso and Compagnia TPO bring their multi-media presentation of Colors to the stage at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs for two performances on Saturday at 2 & 4pm. For more information about the artists visit: https://www.dlartists.com/compagnia-tpo Tickets $22 - $24. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860.486.4226

EVENTS:

Be Wearin' the Green this weekend... the 17th Annual Shamrock Run & Walk is Saturday 16th beginning at 9:15am. A 2 or 5 mile run, Fitness Walk and Kids Run are all on tap at the Chippens Hill Middle School in Bristol. www.bristolct.net; Enjoy the Mystic Irish 5K Saturday at 10am. Start and Finish on Pearl Street. $30; or the O'Hartford 5K Sunday at 1pm beginning and finishing at the Hooker Brewery Tasting Room in the Colt Building. St. Paddy's Day attire is encouraged. Race admission prices vary by age group. www.hartfordmarathon.com/ohartford-5k; Or spend St. Patrick's Day Bowling to benefit blood cancer in Connecticut with Bowl & Brews Sunday 4-7pm. Enjoy 2 hours of bowling, shoe rental, indoor mini-golf, buffet, 2 brews or soft drinks, 50/50 raffle and Leprechaun Games! Adults $50. Kids 12 and under $40. www.robsfoundation.org

The Nutmeg State Orchid Society (NSOS) will hold its tenth annual "Come See Our Bloomers!" Show and Sale Saturday noon to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm at the West Hartford Meeting & Conference Center, 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT. Hundreds of beautiful orchids from all over the world will be on display by our organization along with orchid exhibits from commercial growers and other New England orchid societies. Admission is $10.00 (cash or check) for adults; children 12 & under are FREE. Parking in the adjacent lot at the Conference Center will be validated at the show. www.nutmegorchids.org or call 860-677-0504

Enjoy Maple this weekend at Lamothe's Sugar House in Burlington, at Northwest Park Sugar House in Windsor and in Hebron on the town green Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Bring the kids to Yard Goats FanFest Saturday noon to 2pm at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford. Chompers and Chew Chew will be joined by Fancy Pants the Goat on the Main Concourse. The event is free. Enter at the Main Street and Trumbull Streets in Hartford.

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.