Weekend According to Mike March 22nd - 24th

MUSIC:

Blake Shelton stars and brings friends including Trace Atkins to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 7pm. Tickets $69-$129. KISS stops by Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $79-$169. Also, Taylor Dayne visits the Wolf Den Friday 8pm and WAR plays Saturday 8pm. These shows are free. www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents "Let's Dance" Saturday 7:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Watch dance performers join the HSO demonstating styles from the shimmy to the tango, from the waltz to the cha-cha. Tickets $23-$66. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Folk musician Bobby Jo Valentine graces the Rocky Hill Congregational Church Friday. This event is free and begins at 6pm with a light supper, followed by the concert at 7pm. Rocky Hill Congregational Church, 805 Old Main Street, Rocky Hill.

THEATER:

"Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" bring fun to Hartford Stage through April 20th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" takes the stage at The Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain now through April 6th. Tickets $20 (discounts for students and Seniors). 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

"Girlfriend" plays Theaterworks Hartford through April 21st. Tickets $15-$70. theaterworkshartford.org (Remember, Theaterworks Main Theater is undergoing renovations. Shows are currently at the Wadsworth Atheneum)

EVENTS:

For the first time in a decade, March Madness comes to Hartford, CT! Check out the Men's Basketball 2nd Round action Saturday (time tba) with teams including Florida State and Villanova. Tickets $240-$300. www.ncaa.com/mbbtickets. Take a quick detour to the Pop-Up Brew Pub at 88 Pratt Street before and after the games open from noon to 8pm. Admission is free!

3rd Annual CTGamerCon is Saturday 11am to 9am and Sunday 11am to 5pm in the Sky Convention Center & Uncas Ballroom at Mohegan Sun. Video, table-top, collectible card, board and arcade gamers welcome! Live gaming tournaments, music and Cosplay. Tickets $20. www.mohegansun.com

The Connecticut Golf Show is Friday 11am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 4pm at the CT Convention Center and features PGA Merchandise fore you to try including drivers, irons, wedges, putters and more! Over 110 exhibitors will be on hand with all the latest equipment and services. Try your luck in contests including Longest Drive, Short Games, Closest to the Pin and more! Tickets are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, military and first responders and kids under 12 are free! Your admission gets you free greens fees on area courses too! www.ctgolfshow.com

Grab a designated driver and go to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday for CT Craft Beer Fest with 2 sessions; Noon to 3 and 5 to 8pm. More than 60 breweries will be featured. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $35 per session with a VIP admission with an extra hour for $45. DD are $15. www.universe.com

Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Joan Dylan for the 9th Annual Johnny's Jog Sunday at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. Registration for this 5K run, walk, stroller push is at 9am with the event starting at 10:30. Entertainment includes bagpipers, Irish step-dancers, face painting, clowns, leprechauns and more. Proceeds benefit 3 local non-profit children's organizations. www.johnnysjog.com

Train enthusiasts won't want to miss the Train Show presented by the Cheshire Band Asssociation Sunday 10am to 3pm at Cheshire High School on Route 10 with 3 full rooms and all scales. Adults $7, Children 10 and under are free!

The Zero Waste Fair is a community event aimed at bringing awareness and education to Connecticut residents about making sustainable living a part of everyone's life. It takes place Saturday 11am to 4pm at Wilton High School, Field House.

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.