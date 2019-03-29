Weekend According to Mike March 29th - 31st

MUSIC:

Arianna Grande stars at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $59 - $229. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip is at Foxwoods Grande Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $55 - $125. Saturday at 8pm it's Joan Jett & the Blackhearts with Eddie Money. Tickets $40 - $60. www.foxwoods.com or 800.200.2882

THEATER:

"Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense" bring fun to Hartford Stage through April 20th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151

William Shakespeare's "Macbeth" takes the stage at The Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain now through April 6th. Tickets $20 (discounts for students and Seniors). 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

"Girlfriend" plays Theaterworks Hartford through April 21st. Tickets $15-$70. theaterworkshartford.org (Remember, Theaterworks Main Theater is undergoing renovations. Shows are currently at the Wadsworth Atheneum)

"Jersey Boys" brings a the story of Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons live on stage at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 2 & 8pm and Sunday 1 & 7pm. Tickets $36- $147. www.oakdale.com of 203-265-1501.

"Beautiful" the Carole King Musical runs through Sunday at the Bushnell and stars Sarah Bockel who will take over the lead role on Broadway in a few weeks! See her at the Bushnell in Hartford first! 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

"The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)" takes the stage at CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through April 27th. Tickets $35. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

EVENTS:

Watch the New England Black Wolves battle the Rochester Knights in Lacrosse Sunday 1pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $15 - $57. www.blackwolves.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Charlotte Checkers Friday 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. Saturday at 7pm the Pack skates against the Senators on Superhero Night! The Wolfpack will wear special superhero-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off for charity. You can also bring the family for a Superhero Meet & Greet. Tickets $13-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Bring the family to a Kids Fun Fair Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm at XL Center in Hartford. Admission is $17. Children 12 and under are free. Rides and Vendors require additional fees. www.commerfordzoo.com

Army & Navy Club presents Rock Solid Alibi - A CT based American Rock band playing songs from the '70s, '80s, '90s and forward Friday 7:30 – 11:30 at Army & Navy Club of Manchester, 1090 Main Street. $10. for Single/$15. per couple https://www.facebook.com/Rock-Solid-Alibi-226952004172221/

Opening day of Connecticut’s fishing season is coming, so don’t miss the “22nd annual Northeast Fishing & Hunting Show” on Friday noon to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center. See hundreds of booths featuring the latest fishing gear and merchandise plus 50 hours of free seminars, speak with charter boat captains, watch expert fishing and casting shows, see fly-tyers and wooden plug/lure makers demonstrate their skills, and enjoy entertaining hands-on activities for all ages. Show Admission is cash only: $12 adults; $4 Children 5 to 12; Free under age 5. Saturday is Veterans Appreciation Day and the first 200 veterans in line get in free with military/veterans ID and on Saturday, the first 200 children in line receive a Kids Cane Pole and Texas Roadhouse meal. www.fishinghuntingshow.com or 860-844-8461. www.fishinghuntingshow.com

Tying the knot? Attend the Bridal Show at Durant's Party Rentals, 20 Putnam Place, Cheshire Sunday noon to 3pm. Over 40 experienced vendors on hand including caterers, Wedding Planners, Photographers, Limo Services, florists, entertainment and more. Admission is free. Refreshments and raffles too.

Alice's Mad Tea Party is Sunday at 1pm at the New England Carousel Museum in Bristol. Decorate your own cupcake, have your face painted, ride the carousel and wear your best Spring Tea Party Dress. Admission for non-members is $20 children/$10 adults. Members are $10 children/adults free. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Avon Old Farms School hosts Pushups for Patriots to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, organization that provides a variety of programs to assist wounded veterans in all branches of the United States Armed Forces. In the past they've raised about $30,000 for the charity. The event consists of the school community, local police, and other invited friends doing 10 pushups, sit ups, or running laps every minute for 12 hours straight in an effort to raise funds for the Semper Fi Fund. www.avonoldfarms.com

"Knight at Kinsmen" is Saturday 6:30pm at Kinsmen Brewery in Milldale. $20 per person includes all you can eat pizza from Southington's "Sauced" plus a cash bar and raffles. This is a benefit for Southington High School's Blue Knights Marching Band. Proceeds will help with new uniforms as well as expenses as they travel to Disney World to perform next February. www.southingtonbkmb.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.