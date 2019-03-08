Weekend According to Mike March 8th - 10th

MUSIC:

Dan + Shay play the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $65-$255. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

Mayumana brings music, energy color and movement to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus at Storrs Friday 8pm (doors open at 7) Tickets $30-$45. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-4226

The Guess Who and NRBQ join forces at the Palace Theater in Waterbury Sunday 8pm. Tickets $62.50 -$82.50. www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000

THEATER:

"Detroit '67" takes on racial inequality and features music from Motown. It plays Hartford Stage ends Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. www.HartfordStage.org or 860-527-5151

"The Revolutionists" continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford ends Sunday. www.playhouseonpark.org

SNL Alum and "The Last O.G." star Tracy Morgan will play the Funny Bone in Manchester Friday 7:30 & 10pm and Saturday 7 & 9:30pm. Tickets $35-$50. www.hartford.funnybone.com or 860-432-8600.

Jamie Kennedy brings laughs to Comix at Mohegan Sun Friday 7:30pm and Saturday 7 & 9:30pm. Tickets $25-$55. www.mohegansun.com

Former Nite of Lite Laughter star Kathleen Madigan visits Foxwoods Fox Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $42. www.foxwoods.com

Gilbert Gottfried takes the stage at Bobby V's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Windsor Locks Saturday 7pm. Tickets $25. www.treehousecomedy.com

EVENTS:

Are you hungry for Maple Season? It's here! Visit Sweet Wind Farm in East Hartland Saturday as they host their 13th Annual Maple Festival with tree tapping, live music and tours. Plymouth Maple Festival is also Saturday. Kids get the chance to tap the trees plus enjoy horse drawn hay rides and an outdoor fire for boiling syrup. Also enjoy Maple any weekend in March at Lamothe's Sugar House in Burlington or at Northwest Park Sugar House in Windsor.

Watch a St. Patrick's Day parade a week early all over Connecticut. The Greater Hartford parade steps off Saturday at 11am on Capital Avenue. www.irishamericanparade.com. The Greater New Haven parade is Sunday at 1:30pm from Chapel Street. www.stpatricksparade.org. Essex Go Bragh begins Saturday morning at 10:30 from Town Hall.

It's the American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Championship through Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Can UConn defend it's title and secure a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? Tickets start at $15 per session. www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Wolf Pack skate against the Hershey Bears Sunday 3pm. Tickets $20-$45. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Enjoy Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Tubing or Snowboarding? Check out these great areas: www.woodburyskiarea.com ; www.mohawkmtn.com ; www.powderridgepark.com ; www.holcombfarm.org ; www.windingtrails.org ; www.mountsouthington.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.