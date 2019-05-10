Weekend According to Mike May 10th-12th

****** The Connecticut RACE IN THE PARK is Saturday in New Britain’s historic Walnut Hill Park. Join thousands in race day festivities and events while honoring survivors, remembering loved ones, celebrating life and most importantly, raising much needed funds to advance the fight against breast cancer in Connecticut. Registration begins at 6:30 am. There is a Survivor Breakfast, Silent Auction, Food Trucks, Family Activities and a walk/run all hosted this year by one of Connecticut's best Moms - Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mary Scanlon!*******

******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy at Express Kitchens on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Saturday from 11am to 1pm for a special Mother's Day celebration! Enjoy complimentary refreshments from Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafes. Moms receive a free flower, while supplies last. Win fabulous door prizes. See who wins a $15,000 Kitchen for Mom! ******

MUSIC:

Spend Mother's Day with The Association Sunday at 7pm at the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. This is a FREE show. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

En Vogue graces the Grand Theater stage at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $76-$168. Englebert Humperdinck is in the Fox Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $55-$75. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Jim Brickman: Pure PIano visits Infinity Hall in Norfolk Friday 8pm. Tickets $65-$85. www.infinityhall.com or www.jimbrickman.com

THEATER:

Cameron Macintosh's Spectacular New Production of "The Phantom of the Opera" transports you to the Paris Opera House via the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford through Sunday. Tickets $45 - $133. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

"Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical" takes the stage at the Bushnell Friday 7:30pm and Saturday. The storyline from the film meets your favorite hits of the 90s. Tickets start at $43 - $73. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage now through June 9th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue! comes to the XL Center in Hartford Friday 6pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am and 2pm. Tickets start at $25.

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"The Who's Tommy" plays Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury through May 19th. Tickets $44-$57.50. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berling through June 15th. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Cedric the Entertainer brings laughs to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 8pm. Tickets $19-$39. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

EVENTS:

The 9th Annual Rising Pint Beer Fest raises glasses and funds for our Companions Animal Rescue, Foodshare and Folds of Honor Saturday 1-5pm at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. $40 for sampling from 70 breweries. Designated Drivers are just $20. Food available for purchase and live music from www.risingpint.com

Don't miss the Mother's Day Craft Fair and Plant Sale at Army Navy Club in Manchester Saturday 9am to 1pm, part of their 100th Anniversary celebration. 1090 Main Street, Manchester. Free parking and raffles! Please consider donating a non-perishable food item for the Manchester Food Bank.

St. James Episcopal Church, 2584 Main Street, Glastonbury is looking for TAG/CRAFT/ARTIST’s and customers for their FAIR Saturday 9am to 3pm. 860-633-8333 for more info.

Cedar Hill Cemetery Foundation invites you to join Jay Kaplan from Roaring Brook Nature Center on Saturday at 6:30 am for his annual bird walk at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Established in 1864, Cedar Hill is an American rural cemetery encompassing 270 acres on the south side of Hartford. Jay will lead visitors on this free walk through Cedar Hill’s ornamental foreground, which includes over 65 acres of ponds and woodlands, in search of resident and migratory birds. For those who want to make a full morning of the feathered friends search, Jay will take guests for a walk through our wooded area along Cedar Mountain. Appropriate walking shoes and binoculars are strongly recommended. Cedar Hill Cemetery is located at 453 Fairfield Avenue in Hartford. Admission to the program is free. The walk begins near the bridge along the entrance drive. For more information contact Beverly Lucas at [email protected] or (860) 956-3311. Visit the Foundation’s website, www.cedarhillfoundation.org, for information about future programs and events.

A Mother's Day Plant sale will be at Annunciation Parish Holy Spirit Hall on Church Street in Newington on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

Hartford Athletic battle Memphis 901 FC tonight 7pm at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. www.hartfordathletic.com

Enjoy a Carousel of Culture Saturday 6 - 9pm at the New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Avenue, Bristol. The evening includes an art auction, refreshments and live music from Adelaide Punkin and Someone You Can Xray. Tickets $12 and benefit TBI/ABI Survivors and At Risk Youth.

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.