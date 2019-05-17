Weekend According to Mike May 17th-19th

******Don't miss Prize Bingo to benefit Christmas Wish CT heard here on Lite 100.5 WRCH at Sphinx Shriner's Center near La-Z-Boy Furniture on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Saturday from 6 to 9pm! Adults $25. Children 12 and under $5. Receive your first 9 Bingo Game Cards. Enjoy complimentary snacks and popcorn. Discounted cash bar. Additional Bingo cards and daubers for $2. Special Game cards too. Win prizes including MGM Springfield stay and dinner, jewelry, concert tickets, gift cards, remote car starter with installation, coach clutch, and much more! Cash Cube during intermission for cash and gift certificates!******

MUSIC:

Evanesence performs Sunday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $25 - $45. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Asia Featuring John Payne are appearing in the Atrium Bar at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. This is a FREE show. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra concludes its 2018-2019 Sunday Serenades Chamber Music Series with The Spanish Golden Age on Sunday at 2 pm at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford. A pre-concert gallery talk will take place at 1 pm. Tickets are $30 each; $25 for HSO subscribers and Atheneum members. For tickets and information, visit hartfordsymphony.org or call 860-987-5900.

The Connecticut Gay Men's Chorus performs their Spring Concert "As You Are: 50 Years After Stonewall" Saturday 8pm and Sunday 4pm at the Theater at the CoOp, 177 College Street, New Haven. Tickets $25-$30. www.ctgmc.org

THEATER:

"The Sound of Music" takes the stage at the Bushnell Friday 7:30pm and Saturday. Tickets $22 - $91. Also Friday 7:30pm it's the Connecticut Ballet with "Old, New, Borrowed, and Blue." Tickets $48 - $63. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage now through June 9th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"The Who's Tommy" plays Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury through Sunday. Tickets $44-$57.50. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through June 15th. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! plays Saturday 2pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $33.50 - $80.50. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

EVENTS:

The Connecticut Trolley Museum presents Spring Fling Beer & Wine Tastings on Saturday from 11am-3pm. Sample wine and beer from local wineries and breweries while enjoying all the Museum has to offer! Just Jeannie, New Earth and Aquadutes will be performing. Cost will be $16 for adults and seniors (21+) which will cover admission to the museum and the tastings. Children ages 3 and under free, ages 4-12 $8 and ages 13+ $11. Additionally, take as many trolley rides as you would like operated by period dressed motormen. Learn historic information about each car you ride and how the museum began. Inside the Visitor Center you will find static trolley cars and artifacts, a theater showing a short film about trolleys and a gift shop to buy that 'special' souvenir. On the same

grounds is the Connecticut Fire Truck Museum complete with antique fire trucks and apparatus. All activities, tastings and Fire Truck Museum entrance is

included with your admission price. Grab lunch from Chompers or Makin Bacon food trucks!Confirmed Breweries are Broad Brook Brewery, Powder Hollow Brewery, City Steam Brewery, Crazy Cock Cider & Problem Solved Brewery. Lost Acres Vineyard and Joe’s Fine Wine & Spirits will be sampling a variety of wines. www.ct-trolley.com

It's a big weekend for the Carousel Museum and Museum of Fire History. Saturday enjoy FREE admission during International Museum Day between 10:00 - 5:00 PM. And the weekend continues Sunday with Super Hero Adventure Day between 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Special visit by Connie Smeriglio, Comic Con legend and costume designer. Connie will be leading our super mask making in the ballroom! Wear your super suit for an afternoon with carousel rides, ice cream, a super hero craft, super tattoos, and more. Admission for this super afternoon is just $10 for children and $5 for adults. Registration required.

WWE's Money in the Bank comes to XL Center in Hartford Sunday 6:30pm (it will also be available as Pay-per-view) A men's and women's Ladder match will result in each winner receiving a contract for future title matches. Tickets start at $20. Doors open at 5:30pm. www.xlcenter.com

New England Carousel Museum member pricing is $5 per child and FREE for member adults.

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Lake Compounce is open daily* beginning Saturday with all of your favorites including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! Six Flags New England and Quassy are open this weekend and begin daily operation in about a week. www.LakeCompounce.com; www.quassy.com; www.sixflags.com/newengland

The 42nd Annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show is Saturday 8am at the Tolland Agricultural Center in Vernon. Rain or shine. Admission is $5. Children under 12 are free.

Vintage Motorcar Series Show at Klingberg Family Centers, 370 Linwood Street, is Saturday 9am – noon. Cars 1979 and earlier are welcome. Trophies will be awarded at 11:30. Activities for all ages include a photo scavenger hunt and a hands-on display of cars. Toasted food truck will be on hand with breakfast. Other attractions include the Klingberg History Museum and the Klingberg Vintage Motorcar Series Hall of Honor. Spectator admission $10.00; Seniors 65 and over $8.00; Children 12 and under free. www.KlingbergMotorcarSeries.org.

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.