Weekend According to Mike May 24th - 26th

MUSIC:

Lynyrd Skynyrd performs Friday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39.50 - $350. Also in the Wolf Den it's the Spin Doctors Friday 8pm. Saturday 8pm it's Little Anthony & the Imperials. Both are FREE Shows. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

The Temptations stop by the Shubert Theater in New Haven Friday 8pm. Tickets $49-$89. 203-562-5666 or www.shubert.com

THEATER:

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage now through June 9th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through June 15th. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

Great Laughs await you this weekend at Foxwoods! Saturday it's Sinbad in the Fox Theater at 8pm. Tickets $51. Also Saturday at 8pm it's Bill Maher in the Grand Theater at 8pm. Tickets $50-$70. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Paula Poundstone takes the stage at the Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday 7pm. Tickets $75-$80. 860-510-0473 www.katharinehepburntheater.org

EVENTS:

It's basketball time! The WNBA Home Opener is Saturday 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena as the Connecticut Sun take on the Washington Mystics. Free “Believe in Women” t-shirt for the first 3,000 fans in the door. Tickets $16 -$88. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Bring your appetite to the Farmington Food Truck Festival Saturday 11am to 7:30pm and Sunday 11am to 6:30pm at 20 Waterside Drive. More than 20 trucks, bounce houses, photo booths, rides, music and kids activities. Free admission (food, rides for purchase)

The Simsbury Duck Race is Friday 4pm at Drake Flower Bridge. Enjoy music, food, free games, duck gallery and racing. This event is free. www.simsburyduckrace.com

Wethersfield hosts a Memorial Day Parade Saturday at 9am and a Revolutionary War Encampment at the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum on Main Street from 10am to 3pm.

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorites including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! This Saturday is Pink's Weiner Dog 100 beginning at 1pm. See dachsunds race, watch them in a hot dog bobing contest and participate in a Hot Dog Eating Contest for humans. www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.