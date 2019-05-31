Weekend According to Mike May 31st - June 2nd

******Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy and the Christmas Wish CT team at Muscle Walk at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Saturday beginning at 10am. Muscle Walk helps raise important funding for research on Muscular Dystrophy. Christmas Wish CT fields one of the largest teams! CLICK HERE to join our team or support us with your tax deductible donation.******

MUSIC:

Patti LaBelle performs Friday at 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $19 - $39. Also in the Wolf Den it's the Family Stone Saturday 8pm. This is a FREE Show. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

The MGM LIVE Summer Concert Series on the Plaza kicks off this Saturday with Now’s the Time Tour - Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms. www.mgmspringfield.com

The 75th anniversary celebration of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra concludes with Mahler 5 Friday through Sunday in the Belding Theater at The Bushnell in Hartford. These concerts will be led by HSO Music Director Carolyn Kuan, and will feature HSO concertmaster Leonid Sigal, HSO pianist Margreet Francis, and cellist Wendy Warner. Tickets starting at $43.00; $10.00 for students with ID. 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org.

THEATER:

"The Flamingo Kid" stars at Hartford Stage now through June 15th. Tickets $25-$90. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"The Music Man" breaks out 76 trombones at the Goodspeed Operahouse in East Haddam now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. At the Terris Theater in Chester, "Hi My Name is Ben" plays through June 9th. Tickets $49. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" runs at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin through June 15th. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Champagne & Licorice" can be found at stage at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through June 8th. Tickets $20. Students $15. www.hitw.org or 860-229-3049.

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

"Kinky Boots" plays in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Casino Friday through Sunday. Tickets $55 - $75. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

The Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival runs nine days and begins with "Tell It to the Bees" Friday 7:30pm and "Mapplethorpe" Saturday 7:30pm at Cinestudio at Trinity College, 300 Summitt Street, Hartford. www.outfilmct.org

The Hollywood at the Bijou Film tribute on the films of 1939 - 80th Anniversary continues with "GUNGA DIN" starring Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks & Joan Fontaine. Friday and Saturday at 7pm. $3.00 donation. Presented by "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" at The Bristol Historical Society - 98 Summer Street in Bristol, CT. www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

The 2019 Little Poland Festival in New Britain is Sunday 10am to 7pm. With leaping folk dancers, live music, arts and crafts, unique shopping, amazing food, a beer garden, costumed characters, carnival rides and activities for the young and young at heart, the Little Poland Festival is one of the fastest growing family friendly festivals of its kind in Connecticut. And the best part? Admission is only a smile. The Festival is held right in the heart of New Britain's historic Little Poland neighborhood on Broad Street.

Celebrate Puerto Rico with the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival Del Coqui Saturday noon to 9pm kicking off on Main Street and ending at Bushnell Park. First responders, clowns, horses, live music and food! www.hartfordparade.com

Greek Festival 2019 at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Fairfield Avenue in Hartford Friday and Saturday 11am to 11pm and Sunday noon to 5pm. This free event includes live music and dance, a greek coffee house, cathedral tours and continuously served food! 860-956-7586 or www.stgeorgecathedral.org

CT Trails Day is Saturday and Sunday with more than 200 places to take a walk. It's presented by the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association. www.ctwoodlands.org/td2019dir

Mohegan Sun brings you Sun BBQ Fest celebrating the best in barbecue with lots of food, cold beer, hand-crafted cocktails and live music! Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. One Day Ticket: $5. Two Day Ticket: $8. (does not include food & beverage). Kids 6 & under: FREE

BIKE MS is Sunday at the Griffin Center in Windsor. Ride 2 - 100 miles and help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis! www.ctfightsms.org

The 46th annual “Art in the Park” features art of all kinds, on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The free outdoor festival takes place rain or shine, at Center Memorial Park in Old Manchester where over 150 artists will exhibit original art and unique crafts. Have fun with the live art projects for kids, families and adults along with live music by local bands and poetry. Proceeds benefit Young @ Art CT, a non-profit organization and is hosted by Artists in Real Time. Visit ‘events’ at youngatartct.org or call 860-560-1100.

Over 50 woodcarvers and vendors are expected for the twentieth Annual Connecticut Woodcarvers Association Woodcarving Show and Sale, hosted by the New England Carousel Museum. The event will be held on Saturday fom 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM. This indoor event is rain or shine. Admission includes admittance to the carving show, the New England Carousel Museum, the Museum of Fire History, the Restoration Department, the two fine art galleries and the Museum of Greek Culture. Admission prices for adults and seniors: $6.00; children between the ages of 4-14 are $3.50. www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Take a Tree Walk Saturday at 10am with John Kehoe through Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford and view rare and notable trees. The tour, through the ornamental foreground and historic memorial sections, will highlight trees such as the beautiful European Weeping Beech, the unusual (for the Northeast) Umbrella Magnolia, and the Huss Hemlock named for a resident of Cedar Hill. Meet near the bridge along the entrance drive. Free. 860-956-3311

It's Strawberry Festival Time Saturday 9am to 3pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Bristol with fresh strawberry shortcakes, lunch, crafters, vendors, artisans, free face painting, kids' games and a Disney Princess. All proceeds and donations to help families of children with catastrophic illnesses.

The 2nd Annual Help a Hero Night is Saturday at 6pm at Gillette Ridge Golf Club, 1360 Hall Blvd, Bloomfield. Food, drinks, music and silent auction are part of the evening that support first responders via Our Heroes Fund. Suggested donation is $65 per person. 860-977-5884 or www.ourheroesfund.org

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Why not take the entire family to a local Amusement Park? Lake Compounce is open daily with all of your favorites including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Phobia Fear Coaster and more! www.LakeCompounce.com Six Flags New England features the new thrill ride Cyborg Hyper Drive. www.sixflags.com/newengland And don't forget Quassy with lots of fun for the little ones and a waterpark too! www.quassy.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

It's Superhero Adventure Day Saturday 1-3 at The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford. Children $10, Adults $5. Regular operation Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.