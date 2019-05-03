Weekend According to Mike May 3rd-5th

MUSIC:

Jason Aldean stars Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $69.50-$199.50. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra's 75th Anniversary celebration continues with Beethoven's 5th Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bushnell. Tickets $38-$72. www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

The uplifting story of human spirit "Come From Away" takes the stage at the Bushnell through Sunday. Tickets start at $33-$119. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900

"The Music Man" breaks out the big trombone at the Goodspeed Operahouse now through June 20th. Tickets $35-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"The Who's Tommy" plays Seven Angels Theater in Waterbury through May 19th. Tickets $44-$57.50. www.sevenangelstheatre.org or 203-757-4676.

America's Got Talent comedian Tom Cotter comes to Bobby V's in Windsor Locks Friday 8:30pm. Tickets $27.50. www.treehousecomedy.com or 860-627-5808.

Tom Green brings laughs to Mohegan Sun's Comix Roadhouse Friday 7:30pm and Saturday 7 & 9:30pm. $30-$65. 860-862-7000. www.tomgreen.comixmohegansun.com

EVENTS:

Saturday is all about Kentucky Derby Parties and Sunday it's Cinco de Mayo celebrations! MGM Springfield, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun and local restaurants all offer fun!

The 2nd Annual Hockanum Brew Fest takes place Saturday 1 to 4pm in Vernon on West Main Street between the Hockanum River and Hockanum Mill at the New England Motorcycle Museum. Tickets are $40. www.hockanumbrewfest.com

May the 4th be with You on Star Wars Night at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Saturday at 5pm. Dress up in your Star Wars best. Grab a photo with Yoda or a Storm Trooper. Enjoy Face Painting and make your own Light Saber to take home! Adults $13, Seniors $12, Children 4-11 $11, Children 3 & under $4. Members are half off. 860-627-6540 or www.ct-trolley.org

The Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington invites you to May Market - 65 artisan exhibitors with shrubs, art, beer, wine, spirits and food too! Tickets are $20 at the gate. www.hillstead.org

From the Vine: Celebrating 15 Years of Imagine Nation is Friday at 6:30pm at the Bristol Museum. Taste over 50 wines, beers and spirits plus hors d'oeuvres, desserts, live music and creativity stations! Admission is $55-$60. 860-314-1400 or www.imaginenation.org

Women in Business Summit if Friday beginning at 8:30am at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. A one day conference for female professionals and entrepreneurs focusing on leadership development, money management, career advancement and more. www.wibsummit.com

Walk In the Park for a Healthy Community takes place at Veterans Park, on Newfield Court, Middletown, on Sunday Noon to 5:00pm. $10 per adult or $25 for three or more adults the day of the event. (18 and younger are free). There’s the 1 Mile Brain Challenge Walk where pledgers walk an easy trail and answer trivia questions along the way to earn tickets for great raffle prizes. The National Guard will provide a giant obstacle course. There will be rock climbing walls, healthy snacks, raffle prizes and informational and action-packed booths and demonstrations.

Middletown High School’s Jazz Ensemble and Plywood Cowboy will provide live music. The Middletown Fire Department is bringing equipment and trucks to show how they protect and serve our community. The Red Cross will be there to hold blood drive too!

Saturday the Prospect Library is hosting a book talk and signing for a new book on the 1969 Mets, "After the Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the 69' Mets" written by Art Shamsky and Erik Sherman. 2pm at the Prospect Community Center (12 Center Street) come meet the authors.

It's a Goods and Services Auction at the First Congregational Church, 554 Main Street, Portland Saturday 6pm (Doors open at 5:30p) Admission is $5. Live and Silent auctions for Newport RI getaways, Generator, gift certificates, theater and an African Safari! 860-342-3244.

Ray of Light Farm, 232 Town Street, East Haddam is hosting a wine tasting on Saturday from 6 to 9 PM. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door or on line at rayoflightfarm.org. The Locomotives … Unplugged will be providing music to enjoy while sampling many different wines and beers. Shore Discount Liquor Store in Deep River is providing the tastings. There will be local craft vendors with everything from jewelry, goat’s milk soap, art , candles, bird houses and MORE! A silent auction will also offer a chance to pick up something special for yourself or maybe Mother’s day! Please come to support us at the farm! Ray of Light Farm, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal sanctuary and animal-assisted therapy center committed to helping people make a positive connection with life through our animals. We aspire to be a "healing presence in a wounded world.”

Join the Greater Hartford Take Steps Walk is Sunday to benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, raising awareness and funds for the 1.6 million American adults and children affected by Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The day of the Walk is filled with food, entertainment and inspirational speeches from patients affected by these diseases. www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org

Spring Bird Walks every Saturday through June 15th at Hammonassett State Park with the Audubon Shop 8-10:30am. 203-245-9056 or www.audubonshop.com

Try your luck in an Escape Room including The Skeleton Key, 61 Raymond Road, West Hartford with an Egyptian tomb theme www.skeleton-key.com ; Lara's Labyrinth in Wethersfield with a Game of Thrones type adventure www.laraslabyrinth.com ; Codeword Escape in Rocky Hill and save the Princess in the Curse of the Golden Touch www.codewordescape.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.