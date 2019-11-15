Weekend According to Mike November 15th - 17th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Joan Dylan Saturday from Noon to 2pm at T-Mobile, 165 East Main Street, New Britain! Find out why T-Mobile is America's most loved wireless brand and play PLINKO for prizes including reusable grocery bags, pens, CDs, DVDs and other giveaways!****

MUSIC:

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons play Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $35. Ricky Scaggs plays in a FREE show at the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Hozier takes the stage at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $39-$79. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

The Kidz Bop World Tour stops at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 6pm. Tickets $35-$55. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

Spend an Evening with Kelli O'Hara and Matthew Morrison in the Cabaret at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs Saturday 8pm. Tickets $20-$55. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-4226

Enjoy a Very Postmodern Christmas with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at the Garde Arts Center in New London Sunday 7pm. Tickets $38 - $175. www.gardearts.org or 860-444-7373

Hartford Symphony's Masterworks Series Presents: Brahms and Haydn Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm in the Belding Theater at The Bushnell

Tickets starting at $35; $10.00 for students with ID. 860-987-5900 or www.hartfordsymphony.org

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Cry It Out" plays Hartford Stage now through Sunday. Tickets $25-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Hello Dolly" winner of 4 Tony Awards runs through Sunday at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $31 - $119. Also a great Kid's Matinee Magic Show: The Amazing Max Saturday 3pm. Tickets $19. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Looking for laughs? Margaret Cho brings them to Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $47-$57. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

Also Lisa Lampanelli's Losin' It! comes to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45-$75. 203-346-2000 or www.palacetheaterct.org

EVENTS:

The Connecticut International Auto Show parks at Mohegan Sun's Convention Center beginning Friday at 10am and running till 8pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Admission is $14 for Adults, $10 for Seniors, $6 for children 6-12, Free for children under 6 and Military with ID.

Fan of Beverly Hills 90210? Don't miss Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling LIVE: A Night to Remember at Foxwoods Resort Casino Friday 8pm. This is an interactive live talk show! Tickets $40-$55. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Get an early start to your holiday shopping at this year's Bizarre Bazaar at The Carousel Museum on Saturday 10AM-4PM. Admission to the Museum and Craft Fair is only $1 per person! With 40 vendors, there will be a variety of items from homemade jewelry, to steampunk pieces, fudge and caramel candies, soap and candles, holiday decorations and toys, and everything in between! New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Avenue, Route 72 in Bristol. www.thecarouselmuseum.org or 860-585-5411