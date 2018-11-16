Weekend According to Mike November 16th-18th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Hall & Oates in the Grand Theater Saturday 8pm. Tickets $95-$250. www.foxwoods.com.

Gary Pucket & the Union Gap play the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Sunday 7pm. This show is free. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Shawn Colvin plays Infinity Hall Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $44-$163. 866-666-6306 or www.infinityhall.com

THEATER:

Tim Allen brings laughs to the Grand Theater Friday 8pm. Tickets $30-$70. www.foxwoods.com

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Playhouse on Park presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" through Sunday. Tickets $25-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org

"Clever Little Lies" begins today and runs through December 15th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House" runs through December 8th at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through December 8th. Tickets $20. 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

EVENTS:

Sunday Crafted Hartford celebrates local crafters, food, spirits and live performances in Parkville with events held between Hartford Flavor Company and Real Artways. The event is free (food & beverage for purchase)

Check out over 100 Artisans at the Holiday Mischief Craft Fair at Canton High School. Tea Cup Auction will be held to raise funds for an education scholarship. Food drive will be held for Canton Food Pantry. Admission $2. Kids are free. 860-352-2722 or www.Holidaymischief.com

Enjoy a Dino-Snore Sleepover Saturday at the Peabody Museum of Natural History in New Haven. A scavenger hunt, snacks and hands activities are all a part of the fun. For children 5 and older with an Adult. $49.50 per person. www.peabody.yale.edu

Show your love on Sunday by joining Windham Area Interfaith Ministry’s 26th annual Walk for Warmth. This 2-mile walk raises funding to keep the lights and the heat on for people struggling with the high cost of living in greater Windham. To get involved, call 860-450-7122 or donate online at waimct.org

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org...