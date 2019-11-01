Weekend According to Mike November 1st - 3rd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

The Hartford Symphony Pops presents Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981 on a huge screen and performing the iconic John Williams soundtrack LIVE at the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $37-98. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

Steely Dan is reeling in the years at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $36-$66. Marc Anthony comes in Sunday at 7pm. Tickets $61-$161. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Michael Franti and Spearhead play the Garde Arts Center in New London Saturday 8pm. Tickets $40-$70. www.gardearts.org or 860-444-7373.

American Idol Champ Ruben Studdard comes to Infinity Music Hall in Hartford Sunday 8pm and performs a tribute to Luther Vandross. Tickets $47-$67. 866-666-6306 or www.infinityhall.com

THEATER:

Don't miss Pinkalicious the Musical Sunday 2pm at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts. Wear Pink and join them for Pink Fest with doors opening at 12:30pm and special activities for littel ones ages 2-7. Tickets $18-$22. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Cry It Out" plays Hartford Stage now through November 17th. Tickets $25-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Respect: A Musical Journey" takes the stage at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through November 9th. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue! returns to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday and Sunday 10am and 2pm. Tickets $19-$79 PLUS VIP for $140. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

EVENTS:

Singles Social Night is Friday at Butchers and Bakers, 270 Farmington Avenue #101, Farmington starting at 5 pm. They have half price appetizers and drink specials from 4-6 pm for us to enjoy. It's a great time to mingle with old and new friends! There is no charge. For info, call Gail 860-463-6906. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections

Holy Trinity Church, 200 Summer Street, Plantsville is hosting an indoor Holiday Bazaar & Polish Food Luncheon and Outdoor Tag Sale Saturday 9am to 3pm in the Church hall. Enjoy traditional favorites including Keilbasa, Pierogi, Golabki, Bigos and more! Various vendors and crafters too! 860-628-0736

Scarecrows Along Main Street in Old Wethersfield ends Sunday. Self-Strolling and free!

Old Sturbridge Village hosts a Sleepy Hollow Experience finishes Friday and Saturday at 9:30pm. Ticket prices range from $30-$50. www.osv.org/sleepy-hollow

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. More than 20 life-sized figures of classic horror creatures like the Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula and more! Props too from the Exorcist and other classics. Screenings of films too! $6 cash only! www.preservehollywood.org

Nightmare Acres is open in South Windsor Fridays and Saturdays till November 9th. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an Adult. Doors open at 7pm. Last tickets sold at 10pm. $20 at the door. Parking is $3. 240 Governor's Highway. www.nightmareacres.com