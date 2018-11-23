Weekend According to Mike November 23rd - 25th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Mike Stacy & Christmas Wish CT for a Tasting Event at CT Beverage Mart on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Saturday 2-6pm. You can sample wine, cheeses, hummus and sweets and with a tax-deductible donation, have a chance to win the Jar of Wishes Raffle with hundreds of dollars in tickets and gift cards! Plus Photos with festive holiday charcters - Elves, Snowman & Reindeer and a gift with a tax-deductible donation including great Holiday Concerts*****

MUSIC:

Friday 8pm it's Brian Setzer Christmas Rocks at Foxwoods Grand Theater. Tickets $25-$45! Saturday 8pm it's A Legendary Christmas Tour starring John Legend in the Grand Theater. Tickets $78-$253. www.foxwoods.com.

Sunday at 3pm Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $43.50 - $72.50. Also Nick Fradiani Friday 8pm in the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den. This show is free. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

THEATER:

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through Sunday. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Playhouse on Park presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" through Sunday. Tickets $25-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org

"Clever Little Lies" runs through December 15th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House" runs through December 8th at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through December 8th. Tickets $20. 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

"The Hollywood At The Bijou" film series returns with Marilyn Monroe & Jane Russell starring in the Technicolor musical classic "GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES" (1953) - plus vintage holiday cartoons. Fun for the entire family all on real Film NOT video! Friday 7pm and Saturday 1 & 7pm. $3.00 donation all ages - Refreshments and popcorn also available. At the Bristol Historical Society 98 Summer Street in Bristol, CT.Proceeds benefit - "The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum" and "The Bristol Historical Society"

www.preservehollywood.org

EVENTS:

Holiday Light Fantasia, Connecticut’s must-see family light show, is back for the 2018 holiday season with over one million lights along a two-mile drive through Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Avenue on the Hartford/Wethersfield line. The whole family will love the Whimsical holiday sights, familiar characters and local tributes shine bright in over 200 individual displays. The lighted animations celebrate not only Christmas, but also Hanukkah, New Year’s and Three Kings Day. Opening on Thanksgiving Day and runs nightly through New Year’s Day from 5 pm to 9 pm each Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays. At just $15 per car, this holiday tradition is affordable family fun. In addition to the light show, children can visit Santa on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, free with show admission. For extra fun, find Flurry the dog hidden among the lights, visit holidaylightfantasia.org and enter to win a new iPad! Proceeds benefit Channel 3 Kids Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org or 860-742-CAMP(2267).

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open weekends through December 23rd and features the tallest Christmas Tree in Connecticut plus hundreds of thousands spectacular glimmering lights, children's and family rides, delicious foods and Santa too! Admission is $15.99. www.LakeCompounce.com

New England’s largest holiday celebration returns as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza, select days beginning November 23 -January 1. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler! www.sixflags.com/newengland

Mystic Aquarium will celebrate over Thanksgiving weekend with a smorgasbord of activities for visitors of all ages during a brand-new event: Friendsgiving. Open from 9am to 5pm, Friday through Sunday with Aquarium special events planned from 11am to 3pm. Guests will have the opportunity to play popular games from the ‘80s and ‘90s including larger-than-life versions of Lite Brite®, Tetris®, Battleship® and more. There will even be a hay bale maze in recognition of the best-selling arcade video game ever: Pac-Man®. Plus, there will be a heated outdoor lounge, funky fall treats at the Café and performances by local bands Azela Drive and Bloomer in the Aquarium’s Main Gallery. On Sunday, meet the 501st Connecticut Garrison. A letter writing station will be set-up allowing guests to compose holiday greetings for active military serving overseas as well as our friends at local senior living facilities. Guests are invited to work side-by-side with Mystic Aquarium Animal Care professionals to create animal enrichments items like jewel boards for penguins, maze boxes for reptiles, kelp mats for California sea lions and more. Thanks to the support of Hose2Habitat of Maryland, a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the physical and psychological well-being of animals, a team from Mystic Aquarium participated in workshops to learn how to craft a large variety of enrichment items. Fire Departments from southeastern CT and RI donated the fire hose needed for the projects. Friendsgiving activities are included with general admission and free to Mystic Aquarium members. www.MysticAquarium.org

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is opening for the holiday season with the kick off of Winterfest Friday at 11am. Santa arrives at the Carousel from noon to 3 pm having Santa's workshop in the function room. The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.

