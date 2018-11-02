Weekend According to Mike November 2nd - 4th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Oleta Adams (originally scheduled for Hartford) will perform Soul & Gospel Sunday, November 4th 7:30pm at Infinity Hall Norfolk. Tickets $34-$59. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Art Garfunkel: In Close Up comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 8pm. Tickets $90. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Brass and Brahms Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell. Tickets $35-$68. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

The New Britain Symphony Orchestra will kick off their 70th season Sunday 3pm as they present “From Chopin to Star Wars” at CCSU’s Welte Hall in New Britain. http://newbritainsymphony.org/events/from-chopin-to-star-wars-the-symphony-celebrates-70-years/

NPM-Hartford is bringing in Dan Schutte, the composer of "Here I Am Lord" and "Glory and Praise to Our God" to St. Catherine of Siena Church, Simsbury, on Friday for a concert at 7:30. Tickets are $10 per person.

THEATER:

Howie Mandel brings laughs to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $65-$275. www.foxwoods.com

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco visits Moehgan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday 8pm. Tickets $59-$149. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Henry V runs in the round at Hartford Stage through November 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through November 11th. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

The Rat Pack Lounge ends Saturday at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. See what happens in Heaven to Dean, Frank & Sammy when God sends them on a special mission to save the lounge! Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com.

EVENTS:

Lux Bond & Green Jewelers and Work Vessels for Vets, Inc welcome wounded veteran Tara Hutchinson of Tara Hutch Designs to their stores on Friday at Lux Bond & Green Jewelers at Mohegan Sun and Saturday at Lux Bond & Green Jewelers in West Hartford Center. Tara showcasing her handcrafted jewelry designs. Tara has overcome severe injuries sustained in Iraq, resulting in amputation of her leg, and other wounds. She has not let this stop her, and she has become a master goldsmith! 10% of sales of her designs will be donated to assist other wounded veterans. www.lbgreen.com/shop/designers/tara-hutch-designs and www.WorkVesselsForVets.org

Open Studio Hartford has two completely different weekend this year on November 3 & 4 and 10 & 11. Over twenty locations throughout Hartford open from 11am-5pm with nearly 400 artists in their studios or at creative group venues. All forms and genres of original artwork can be seen from paintings to sculpture and installation, unique jewelry and more. Buy art for the home, office or unique gifts! Visit a variety of locations to see all that Open Studio Weekend has to offer on your own or take the free shuttle. For information, to sponsor an artist, volunteer or make a donation, visit openstudiohartford.com.

Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes visits XL Center Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3 & 7pm and Sunday at noon and 4pm. See Spiderman, Captain America, Doctor Strange, and all your favorites. Tickets $15-$70. www.marveluniverselive.com/tickets

The 57th Annual Giant Valley Antiques Show is Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm at the Miller Senior Cultural Center, 2901 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden. Admission is $6.50 and benefits the Hamden Historical Society. www.gvaad.org

Join St. Paul Lutheran Church, 134 Main Street, Terryville for a Sauerkraut Supper Saturday with seatings at 4, 5 & 6pm. Enjoy Family Style Roasted Pork Loin, Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Sauerkraut, gravy, carrots, beets, applesauce bread & butter, pumpkin & apple pie, coffee and tea. Adults $15. Children 6-10 $7. 860-798-8043. ***Take Out Available***

Prospect United Methodist Church will be having an indoor tag sale at 99 Summer Street, Bristol on Saturday, November 3rd, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Hartford Community Dance offers Swing Dance this Friday at the West Hartford Town Hall featuring Roger Ceresi's "All Starz." Admission is $12 Adults and $10 Seniors and students. Lessons from 7:30 - 8:30 and Dance from 8:30 - 11:30. Hartford Community Dance (HCD) is a non-profit organization. Learn more at www.HCDance.org

The 36th Annual Christmas Cottage Craft Fair is at the Grange Hall, Route 202 New Hartford Friday 9am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 3pm. Over 25 local artisans will be participating. Admission is free. 860-653-2691.

The Polo Club in Farmington welcomes The American Cancer Society's Bark for Life Sunday 11am to 2pm. Activities and games for kids and pets, a Pooch Photo Booth, DJ, Pet Trick and Pet Costume Contests and a Bark-B-Que! 203-250-5192 for more information.

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for the FINAL Princess Tea November 11th! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org...