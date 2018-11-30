Weekend According to Mike November 30th - December 2nd

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents: Tchaikovsky's Firsts with Director Carolyn Kuan Friday and Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $38. www.hartfordsymphony.org

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes: Best Christmas Party Ever! if Friday 7:30pm at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Tickets $49.50. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.com or 203-438-5795

Get into the Holiday Spirit with the Boston Pops Holiday Concert at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn Storrs campus Saturday 8pm. Tickets $65. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

Melissa Etheridge the Holiday Show visits the Calvin Theater in Northampton, MA Saturday 8pm. Tickets $45.50 - $125.50 413-584-1444 or www.iheg.com

Sunday 6pm it's Donny & Marie Holiday Tour at Foxwoods Grand Theater. Tickets $79-$109. www.foxwoods.com.

Mohegan Sun is busy this weekend beginning with Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone visiting the Wolf Den Friday 8pm for a free show. Saturday 7:30pm it's Foreigner in Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $39-$59. And on Sunday it's the Dave Matthews Band 8pm. Tickets $85-$115. . 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

The Southington Festival Chorale invites you to its annual Winter Concert - "Flowers from a Winter Garden." It will be held Sunday, December 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Southington (located at 232 Bristol Street.) Tickets are $10 each ($25 per family) and may be purchased at the door. The event is wheelchair-accessible.

THEATER:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical LIVE on Stage is Friday 7pm and Saturday 1 & 7pm at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Tickets $40.50-$70.50. www.palacetheaterct.org

The Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker brings Clara and Sugarplums to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 3pm. Tickets $28 - $78. www.oakdale.com

Terry Fator visits Foxwoods Friday 8pm in the Grand Theater. Tickets $35-$55. On Saturday 8pm laugh along with Jerry Seinfeld in the Grand Theater. Tickets $82.50-$150. www.foxwoods.com.

"Christmas on the Rocks" plays Theaterworks Hartford through December 23rd. Tickets $15-$70. 860-527-7838 or www.theaterworkshartford.org

"A CT Christmas Carol" brings the spirit of the season to the Terris Theater in Chester through December 30th. You are invited to bring gently used Winter coats to the theater. they will be cleaned and distributed to those in need. For more on the coat drive visit http://coatsforct.org/index.php and for tickets or information on the show visit www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Clever Little Lies" runs through December 15th at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248

"A Doll's House" runs through December 8th at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain through December 8th. Tickets $20. 860-229-3049 or www.hitw.org

EVENTS:

Holiday Light Fantasia, Connecticut’s must-see family light show, is back for the 2018 holiday season with over one million lights along a two-mile drive through Goodwin Park, 1130 Maple Avenue on the Hartford/Wethersfield line. The whole family will love the Whimsical holiday sights, familiar characters and local tributes shine bright in over 200 individual displays. The lighted animations celebrate not only Christmas, but also Hanukkah, New Year’s and Three Kings Day. Open nightly through New Year’s Day from 5 pm to 9 pm each Sunday through Thursday and 5pm to 10pm Fridays and Saturdays. At just $15 per car, this holiday tradition is affordable family fun. In addition to the light show, children can visit Santa on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 8pm, free with show admission. For extra fun, find Flurry the dog hidden among the lights, visit holidaylightfantasia.org and enter to win a new iPad! Proceeds benefit Channel 3 Kids Camp. www.holidaylightfantasia.org or 860-742-CAMP(2267).

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce is open weekends through December 23rd and features the tallest Christmas Tree in Connecticut plus hundreds of thousands spectacular glimmering lights, children's and family rides, delicious foods and Santa too! Admission is $15.99. www.LakeCompounce.com

New England’s largest holiday celebration returns as Six Flags New England decks the halls in a dazzling display of lights, sights, and sounds for its inaugural holiday extravaganza, select days through January 1. Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England offers an entirely new and unique holiday celebration experience unlike anything seen before. Boasting over 50 rides, shows, and attractions, this winter season just got so much cooler! www.sixflags.com/newengland

Ride a vintage train to see Santa at the Danbury Railway Museum daily beginning at noon and running every 30 minutes. Under 24 months ride FREE! $12 for everyone else. 203-778-8337 or www.danburyrailwaymuseum.org

Fire on Ice - Chanukah takes place Sunday at 4pm at Blue Back Square in West Hartford with live music from Jewish Hip-Hop to rock, Ice Carving and the Great Chanukah Gelt Drop (chocolates!) 860-232-1116 or ww.ChabadHartford.com

Winterfest Hartford runs through January 7th with free ice skating and skate rentals in Bushnell Park 11am to 8pm most days. www.winterfesthartford.com

The Yankee Pole Cat Insulator Club presents the 6th Annual Beat the Snow Antique Insulator, Bottle & Collectibles Show Sunday 8am to 2pm at the American Legion Hall, 566 Enfield Street, Enfield. Admission is FREE.

Help Colt Gateway Apartments and the Hartford Police Department Fill That Cruise with a Toy Drive Friday 3 to 7pm. Toys will be donated to the Hartford Police Department and Hartford Guardians. Drop off is in the parking lot at 140 Huyshope Avenue.

Saturday is Star Wars Night with the Hartford Wolf Pack as they skate against the Charlotte Checkers at the XL Center 7pm. Fans can hang out with their favorite Star Wars characters and win some awesome Star Wars prizes. Also the first 2,000 fans will receive a Wolf Pack 2019 calendar, courtesy of Hartford Distributors. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

The Bushnell Park Carousel, located in downtown Hartford, is opening for the holiday season as part of Winterfest! The Carousel will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Rides are $1. The Carousel is available for facility rentals and birthday parties any time.860-585-5411. www.thebushnellparkcarousel.org.

