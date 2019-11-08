Weekend According to Mike November 8th - 10th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

Nomad's

*****Join Lite 100.5 WRCH's Allan Camp Saturday from 11am to 1pm at First Line Dental in the Big Y Plaza in Manchester! It’s a Fall Family Fun Day with great prizes including free teeth whitening and a chance to win Apple Airpods PLUS you can meet Dr. Jared Jacobskind and the entire First Line Dental team. We’ll also have tickets to Hello Dolly at the Bushnell and the Wolfpack at XL Center, reusable grocery bags and other giveaways!****

MUSIC:

Paul Anka Sings Sinatra Sunday 7pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $29-$49. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Jonathan Edwards plays the Kate in Old Saybrook Friday 8pm. Tickets $40. www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453.

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Cry It Out" plays Hartford Stage now through November 17th. Tickets $25-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Respect: A Musical Journey" takes the stage at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through Saturday. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

The Russian Ballet Theater performs two shows Sunday 2:30 & 6:30pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $55.50 - $99.50. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

The Southington Community Theater performs "A Few Good Men," Aaron Sorkin’s famed story to life on stage Friday and Saturday. Tickets will be available at the door for $20. Veterans and Active Military can purchase tickets at the door for $12.



EVENTS:

Bring the family to a Pancake Breakfast to benefit Christmas Wish CT at the Church of St. Andrew, 331 Orchard Street, Rocky Hill Saturday 7-11am. Pancakes are provided by Chip's Family Restaurant in Wethersfield. They can be topped with butter and syrup, blueberries or chocolate chips. (Of course there will be whipped cream!!) Breakfast sausage, coffee and juice will be served as well. Raffles for Big Y groceries, Nomad's Adventure Quest gift certificate, North Pole Express and Elf Academy tickets. Also Jar of Wishes Raffle tickets available and tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas LIVE @ Foxwoods for donations. Bring the kids for photos with a snowman and reindeer too! Admission is $7 per person or a family of 4 for $21.

Military Appreciation Day is Saturday at the Danbury Railway Museum beginning at 10am. Military ID required. 203-778-8337 or www.danburyrailwaymuseum.org

The New England Air Museum hosts a Veteran's Day Celebration Sunday 10am to 3pm. All Veterans and active duty Military will receive free admission. The program includes WWII re-enactors, CT Veterans, Soldier On and other guest speakers on hand. Adults $15, Youth 4-14 $$10, Children 3 and under are free. Veterans also receive a 10% discount in the shop. 860-623-3305 or www.neam.org

The Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center will host its eighth annual Veterans Powwow Saturday uniting and honor Native and non-Native Americans who have bravely served side by side in the U.S. Armed Forces for more than 200 years. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the grand entry begins at noon. Drawing nearly 1,000 veterans, active-duty service members, families and members each year, attendees will be immersed in breathtaking performances, dazzling regalia and traditional music as 100 dancers and drummers compete inside the soaring, two-story, glass-encased Gathering Space. Powwow admission for veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID plus one guest is free and includes a complimentary luncheon at 2 p.m. Entry for museum members is free; general public $10; children 5 and under free. Specialty lunch fare including Native American dishes will be available at the Pequot Café.

Come join Chimirri’s Italian Pastry Shoppe in honor of Veterans’ Day during “Baking Heals,”Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pastry shopped will serve free coffee and slices of the original Hartford Cream Pie to all vets, active military and first responders. A portion of sales for both days will be donated to the Connecticut chapter of Project Healing WatersFly Fishing, a national organization that supports the physical and emotional well-being of disabled veterans through fly fishing, including activities, outings and education. Vets from Project Healing Waters will be on hand to say hello and demonstrate the the art of fly tying. For more information about the program, visit projecthealingwaters.org. For event information, please call Chimirri’s at 860-529-2527. Chimirri’s is located at 1075 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. All are welcome!

46th Annual Russian Tea Room & Bazaar is Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday noon to 3 at All Saints Orthodox Church, 205 Scarborough Street, Hartford. Enjoy traditional cuisine including Vareniki, Stuffed Cabbage, Borscht, Kielbasa, Dessert Specialties, Babushka’s Bakery, Russian Marketplace, Botchka, Children’s Crafts, Raffle and Church Tours. Admission to Bazaar is Free. www.allsaintshartford.org or 860-922-5329

Enjoy the Singles Moonglow Dance Saturday 7pm at Nuchie's Restaurant in Bristol. Dress to Impress! Admission is $20. 860-463-6906 or www.singles.meetup.com/1608

Ballet Theatre Company, West Hartford's premier ballet company, will host its second annual Nutcracker Carnival at Kingswood Oxford's School Cafeteria Saturday from 2:00-4:00pm. The event will include crowd favorite carnival games but with a Nutcracker twist with endless opportunities to win tokens that can be turned in for some amazing prizes for everyone! There will be carnival food including hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of Russell's Creative Global Cuisine, a popcorn machine, hot chocolate bar and more. Kids can decorate cookies in Mother Ginger's Cookie Corner or decorate a snowflake ornament to take home. This event is fun for the whole family! All proceeds from the event will support Ballet Theatre Company's annual performance of A Children's Nutcracker giving over 600 area children from local child advocacy service agencies the opportunity to experience the wonders of live performance free of charge.

It's the FINAL weekend for Nightmare Acres in South Windsor. Doors open at 7pm. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. On-Line Tickets are $15. On-Site $20. www.nightmareacres.com