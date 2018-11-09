Weekend According to Mike November 9th-11th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

American Idol's David Cook visits Connecticut Sunday 7:30pm at Infinity Hall Norfolk. Tickets $39-$64. Jesse Colin Young of The Youngbloods performs Friday 8:30pm at Inifinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $39-$54. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Busy weekend at Mohegan Sun! Paul Anka sings Sinatra at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday 8pm. Tickets $29-$49. Idina Menzel and Josh Groban perform Saturday 8pm. Tickets $54 - $94. The Doobie Brothers play Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $19-$39. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Gladys Knight comes to the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $150 - $175. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795.

Scott Bradlee's PostModern Jukebox comes to the Jorgensen Center on the UConn campus in Storrs. Tickets $20-$45. 860-486-4226 or www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

Elvis Costello and the Imposters take the stage at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Friday 8pm. Tickets $35-$130. www.oakdale.com

THEATER:

The Bushnell Broadway Series continues with "Fiddler on the Roof" Friday 8pm, Saturday 2 & 8pm and Sunday 1 & 6:30pm at the Bushnell. Tickets $49-$99. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged brings mystery and unexplained happenings to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $39-$109. www.foxwoods.com

Bring the little ones to Sesame Street Live: Let's Party! at XL Center in Hartford Friday at 2 & 6pm. Tickets $23.50-$128.50. www.xlcenter.com

Henry V runs in the round at Hartford Stage through Sunday. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

Playhouse on Park presents "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" through November 18th in West Hartford. Tickets $25-$40. www.playhouseonpark.org

EVENTS:

The Connecticut International Auto Show brings all the new 2019 models to the floor of the Mohegan Sun Convention Center Friday & Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Friday evening the CT Automotive Retailers Association hosts a benefit for local charities and this year will present Christmas Wish CT with a $2,000 donation! Adult tickets $12. Children 6-12 $5. Free for Military with ID. www.ctautoshow.com

It's the final weekend of Open Studio Hartford. Over twenty locations throughout Hartford open from 11am-5pm with nearly 400 artists in their studios or at creative group venues. All forms and genres of original artwork can be seen from paintings to sculpture and installation, unique jewelry and more. Buy art for the home, office or unique gifts! Visit a variety of locations to see all that Open Studio Weekend has to offer on your own or take the free shuttle. For information, to sponsor an artist, volunteer or make a donation, visit openstudiohartford.com.

The 4th Annual Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday 10am to 7pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center. Over 75 juried artists and crafters! Admission is $8. Under 14 years old are free, www.ctartcraftshow.com

The 45th Annual Russian Tea Room & Bazaar is Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday Noon to 3pm at All Saints Orthodox Church, 205 Scarborough Street, Hartford. Lots of homemade delicacies, a Russian Marketplace, children's crafts and more! Admission is free. www.allsaintshartford.org or 860-922-5329

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org...