Weekend According to Mike October 11th - 13th

****Don't miss Lite 100.5 WRCH’s 22nd Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Louie Anderson and Rita Rudner Saturday 8pm at the Bushnell. Tickets for the show are available at www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900. You may also continue the fun 9pm to midnight with the Cut, Sip & Smoke Party at J Restaurant presented by Bulleit Bourbon and Mickey Blakes Cigars! Buy at the door for $25. Enjoy light food, bourbon sampling, a complimentary cigar, corn hole, music and more! There are also a limited number of "Before, During & After" packages at $200 per couple that include the Pre-Party with food, drink and music, 2 tickets to the show and 2 tickets to the post party. Text NOLL to 860-559-8071 for info*****

MUSIC:

Sara Bareilles and special guest Emily King perform at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $39-$79. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

Almost Queen brings the hits to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday 8pm. Tickets $29.50-$49.50.

America: the 50th Anniversary Tour visits Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday 8pm. Tickets $130. 203-438-5795 or www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Black Violin presents current pop music by violin Friday 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $19-$70. The music continues with The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue Saturday 8pm and Sunday 3pm. Tickets $38-$72. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Quixote Nuevo" runs through Sunday at Hartford Stage. Tickets $20-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Ready for some "Nunsense" at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford?! See it before it's done Sunday. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

More laughs this weekend with Jim Breuer from SNL at the Garde Arts Center in New London Sunday 7pm. Tickets $145. 860-444-7373 or www.gardearts.org

Oh What A Night with the "Jersey Boys" at the Shubert Theater in New Haven through Sunday. Tickets $44-$126. www.shubert.com or 203-562-5666.

Cirque Mechanics: 42ft comes to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs Sunday 2pm. Tickets $15-$35. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

EVENTS:

Get inked at the Tattoo Convention at the Connecticut Convention Center Friday through Sunday. Choose from over 250 tattoo artists! www.tommystattooconvention.com

It's the final fair of the season - the Riverton Fair Friday 4 to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 8pm and Sunday 8am to 5pm. Admission is $7. Children 12 and under are free. Free parking. Ride bracelets available all 3 days. www.rivertonfair.org

The 2nd Annual Black Bear Americana Music Festival plays Friday through Sunday at the Goshen Fairgrounds. Single day admission is $50, 2 days for $90 and all weekend for $125. Children 16 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult. Camping is also available on site. www.blackbearmusicfest.com

The Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon are Saturday from Bushnell Park kicking off at 8am. Join them for a celebration of community, charity, health and fitness. **Prepare for road closures around Hartford*** 860-232-6710 or www.hartfordmarathon.com

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival concludes this weekend on the town green. Admission and parking are free. www.southingtonahf.com.

It's open house for By The River in Marlborough - a new home and community concept for Senior living. 370 Jones Hallow Road. www.bytheriverllc.com

Scarecrows Along Main Street in Old Wethersfield begins this Saturday and runs till November 3rd. Self-Strolling and free!

Pumpkintown U.S.A runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Dozens of Pumkinheads, hayrides and on weekends add bounce houses and face painting! 10am to 5pm daily. www.pumpkintown.com

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open for the season Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. More than 20 life-sized figures of classic horror creatures like the Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula and more! Props too from the Exorcist and other classics. Screenings of films too! $6 cash only! www.preservehollywood.org

Nightmare Acres is open in South Windsor Fridays and Saturdays till November 9th. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an Adult. Doors open at 7pm. Last tickets sold at 10pm. $20 at the door. Parking is $3. 240 Governor's Highway. www.nightmareacres.com

Southern New England’s largest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Graveyard, returns to terrify guests at Lake Compounce beginning Friday and running weekends till Halloween. www.lakecompounce.com or www.hauntedgraveyard.com

Fright Fest returns with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Fright Fest is presented by Snickers and returns to Six Flags New England weekends through Halloween. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27th at the Mark Twain House in Hartford. Hear about it's haunted history beginning at 6pm each day. Tours on the hour. Adults $25. Children 10-16 are $17. (not recommended for younger family members) 860-247-0998 or www.marktwainhouse.org

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com