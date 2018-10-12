Weekend According to Mike October 12th - 14th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes Florence & the Machine Saturday 7pm. Tickets $53.50-$93.50. On Sunday 7pm it's So You Think You Can Dance. Tickets $29-$49. Also in the Wolf Den, check out The Hit Men - former members of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Friday 8pm. www.mohegansun.com

Jonathan Edwards visits Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $39-$59. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

THEATER:

Theresa Caputo - The Long Island Medium LIVE at the Toyota Oakdale Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $39-$49. www.oakdale.com

Henry V runs in the round at Hartford Stage through November 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through November 11th. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs through Sunday at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets Adults $40-$50, Students and Seniors are $35-$45. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

The Rat Pack Lounge is what you'll find till November 3rd at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. See what happens in Heaven to Dean, Frank & Sammy when God sends them on a special mission to save the lounge! Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com.

The Palace Theater will be magical as The Illussionists appear with 3 performances this weekend in Waterbury. Tickets $52.50 - $90.50. www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

Don't miss "Little Shop of Horrors presented by the Village Players" at Joanna’s Banquet Facilities, 145 Main Street, Somersville, Friday & Saturday. Doors open at 6pm - cocktail hour, 7pm - buffet is open, 8pm - show. All tickets $40 (includes delicious dinner & amazing show) 860-265-3342.

The Eastern Connecticut Ballet presents Ballet Spooktacular Saturday 1 & 4pm and Sunday 11am and 1pm at The Kate in Old Saybrook! Special effects and enchanting costumes add a seasonal touch to amazing dancers accompanyed by music from The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Dancing Bones and Halloween Waltz. Tickets $14-$20 www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

EVENTS:

It's back! First Night with the UConn Men & Women's Basketball Teams tonight at Gampel! Construction is taking place on campus so allow extra time to park. Doors open at 5:30pm. There is a pre-show party that kicks-off at 6pm with music and a red carpet entrance for the players, t-shirt and selfie giveaways. The main event begins at 7pm with a Blue vs. White contest encompassing basketball skills... Coach Dan Hurley leads the Blue Team and Coach Geno Auriemma leads the White. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

This week's Fairs include The FINAL WEEKEND of the 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Riverton Fair with wood chopping demos, skillet tossing, a midway, garden tractor pulls, live music and more is Friday 4 to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 8pm and Sunday 8am to 5pm. Admission is $7. Children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available! www.rivertonfair.org; Ready to enjoy a tradional German Oktoberfest? It's happening at the Saengerbund Club on 719 North Mountain Road, Newington Saturday 1-9pm. Enjoy German wursts (sausages) and schnitzel along with Oktoberfest style and other German beers as well as a variety wines, spirits and soft drinks. Live music will be provided by John Banker and the Tubafrau band. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 17 and younger, food and drink sold separately. www.hartfordsaengerbund.org or 860-953-8967; The Glastonbury Apple Harvest Festival is Friday through Sunday 10am to 10pm daily at Riverfront Park. Enjoy live music, beer, wine, food, fireworks and fun!;

The Hartford Wolf Pack skaten against the Providence Bruins at XL Center in Hartford Friday 7:15pm. Enjoy discounted hot dogs, soft drinks and beers! www.hartfordwolfpack.com

It's also the Hartford Marathon Saturday 8am from Bushnell Park. www.hartfordmarathon.com or 860-652-8866

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Brown Harvest in Windsor - www.brownharvest.com; Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry - www.ctlandmarks.org/hale-events; Elm Knoll in Enfield - www.elmknollfarms.com; Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Haunted Houses and Attractions include Fright Fest running weekends and select dates through October 28th at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com; Haunted Graveyard open weekends at Lake Compounce through October 28th. Separate admission from park $22.99. www.lakecompounce.com; Nightmare Acres in the woods in South Windsor (near Nomads) open Fridays and Saturdays through November 3rd. Admission online for $15 and on site for $20. www.nightmareacresct.com; Ride to the Haunted Isle at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven through October 27th. $22. www.hauntedisle.org; Trail of Terror in Wallingford open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20. www.trailofterror.com; Evidence of Evil at Crystal Bees in Southington Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20 (includes a $5 Crystal Bees game voucher) www.evidenceofevil.net; Rails to the Darkside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 27th. $20. www.ct-trolley.org; Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours runs on select dates through October 27th. Adults $25. Children 10-16 $17. 860-247-0998; PumpkinTown USA runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Enjoy a younger, family friendly Halloween with bounce houses, face painting and hayrides. Admission and hayrides are separate admissions. www.pumpkintownusa.com; Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum runs weekends for the 52nd consecutive year! See life-size wax figures of your favorite horror film stars including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Mummy and more plus classic Silent Horror Films. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. Open through October 28th. $6. www.preservehollywood.com;

Crazy Brew Bash returns to Mount Southington Saturday noon to 4pm nad features beer tatings, corn hole, food trucks and raffles. Admission in advance is $34 (increases at the door) Designated Drivers $15. crazybashes.com/crazy-brew-bash

Stony Creek takes advantage of their dock and the season offering Dock-toberfest Saturday beginning at noon. Enjoy a German Beer Garden, inspired cuisine, dancers, stein hoisting, local food trucks and music. Admission $20 includes your first beer and a commorative stein. www.stonycreekbeer.com

Don't miss the Saturday fundraiser for The Sculpture Project - a House Tour featuring 6 unique Manchester homes and gardens. Event runs from 10am to 4pm. There will be live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $35 in advance, and $40 at the door at 50 Forest Street. Visit manchesterhistory.org/events for ticket sale locations

Bring your appetite to the Muddy Moose Mutts Paw-sta Luncheon Fundraiser Sunday 1-5pm at Nuchie's Restaurant, 164 Central Street, Bristol, CT. $30 Adults. $20 Children 12 and under. Pasta, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread, soda, coffee & dessert bar. Event benefits their pet rescue efforts in Winsted.

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for one of the remaining Princess Tea Sundays! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea dates are October 21 and November 11.