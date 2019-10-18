Weekend According to Mike October 18th - 20th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

Billy Gillman performs in the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Friday at 8pm and Grand Funk Railroad plays Saturday at 8pm. These shows are free. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

27th Annual Music of the Knight competition at Southington High School is Saturday starting at 3:25pm (the National Anthem will be performed by our combined DePaolo and Kennedy Middle School bands). There will be more than 15 local marching bands competing. The Southington Blue Knights Marching Band is a competitive Class 5 Open band in the US Bands organization with 129 members. Their 2019 fall season show is called “Where the Sidewalk Ends,” based on the poem by Shel Silverstein and is an exploration of the balance between the gray realities of adulthood and the colorful explosions of childhood dreams. The BKMB will also be marching at Walt Disney World in February 2020.

Toto visits the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $25-$45. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"The Book of Mormon" plays through Sunday at the Bushnell in Hartford. Tickets $42-$134. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

"Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories" comes to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs Sunday 2pm. Tickets $18-$22. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

The Eastern Connecticut Ballet presents the Ballet Spooktacular Saturday and Sunday at The Kate in Old Saybrook! Beautiful dancing with a Halloween theme to scores from The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Halloween Waltz and more! www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

Dane Cook will leave you laughing Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $29-$59. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

DL Hughley takes the stage at the Funny Bone in Manchester Friday 7:30 & 10:30pm and Saturday 6 & 9pm. Tickets $35-$60. www.hartford.funnybone.com or 860-432-8600.

EVENTS:

Find new friends at the CT Pet Expo Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm at the XL Center in Hartford. Cats, dogs, reptiles, rabbits and birds PLUS the TICA Championship Cat Show. Admission is $11 Adults, $9 Seniors, $5 ages 4-12 and free for 3 and under. www.familypetshows.com

The 2019 Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival runs Friday 6-10pm, Saturday 10am -10pm and Sunday noon to 5pm at Riverfront Park. Free Shuttle Parking from Glastonbury High School. Live music, 5K, food trucks, beer & wine gardens and all things Apple-y. www.glastonburyapplefest.com

Bring the family to Fire Safety Day presented by the New Britain Fire Department Saturday 11am to 3pm at Willow Street Park. This event will feature Fire Trucks, free food, music, fun & games and more! It's also FREE.

It's open house for By The River in Marlborough - a new home and community concept for Senior living. 370 Jones Hallow Road. www.bytheriverllc.com

The Hungerford Nature Center, 191 Farmington Avenue, Kensington will hold a Pumpkin Palooza Lighted Jack-O-Lantern Trail Walk on Friday and Saturday 6-9PM. Stroll along the trails and enjoy hundreds of carved pumpkins and hand-crafted scarecrows. Complimentary cider, coffee and donuts will be available. The fun continues with Halloween themed crafts and games inside the Museum. Members: Adults $8/Children $5; Non-Members: Adults $10/Children $7. Visit www.newbritainyouthmuseum.org or call 860-827-9064

Something strange and spooky is happening at Farmington Miniature Golf located at 1048 Farmington Avenue (Route 4) in Farmington. The ghosts and ghouls have come out to haunt our course and provide an amazing experience for you this Halloween season…Haunted Miniature Golf. Haunted Miniature Golf runs Thursday, October 17 & 24 from 4-9pm; Friday, October 18 & 25 from 4-9pm; Saturday, October 19 & 26 from 11-9pm; Sunday, October 20 & 27 from 11-8:00pm. Admission to Haunted Miniature Golf is $13 per person benefiting Gifts of Love. While you’re there, stop by the Ice Cream Parlor to enjoy a warm cup of cocoa, hot pretzel, hot dog or if you’re not scared of a cool treat try out our newest seasonal ice cream flavor, Pumpkin Oreo. 860-677-0118

Scarecrows Along Main Street in Old Wethersfield begins this Saturday and runs till November 3rd. Self-Strolling and free!

Old Sturbridge Village hosts a Sleepy Hollow Experience through November 3rd. Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30pm. Ticket prices range from $30-$50. www.osv.org/sleepy-hollow

Pumpkintown U.S.A runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Dozens of Pumkinheads, hayrides and on weekends add bounce houses and face painting! 10am to 5pm daily. www.pumpkintown.com

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open for the season Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. More than 20 life-sized figures of classic horror creatures like the Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula and more! Props too from the Exorcist and other classics. Screenings of films too! $6 cash only! www.preservehollywood.org

Nightmare Acres is open in South Windsor Fridays and Saturdays till November 9th. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an Adult. Doors open at 7pm. Last tickets sold at 10pm. $20 at the door. Parking is $3. 240 Governor's Highway. www.nightmareacres.com

Southern New England’s largest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Graveyard, returns to terrify guests at Lake Compounce beginning Friday and running weekends till Halloween. www.lakecompounce.com or www.hauntedgraveyard.com

Fright Fest returns with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Fright Fest is presented by Snickers and returns to Six Flags New England weekends through Halloween. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27th at the Mark Twain House in Hartford. Hear about it's haunted history beginning at 6pm each day. Tours on the hour. Adults $25. Children 10-16 are $17. (not recommended for younger family members) 860-247-0998 or www.marktwainhouse.org

Rails to the Darkside is a trolley ride through the haunted countryside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 26th 7-8:30pm. $20 or members for $10. www.ct-trolley.org

Take in a Halloween Screaming (Screening) this weekend including the original Ghostbusters (1984) Friday 8pm and Halloween 4 Saturday 8pm at the Strand Theater in Seymour or Night of the Living Dead (1968) Sunday 7pm at Two Raods Brewing Company in Stratford. The Addams Family is also playing on many screens throughout Connecticut.

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com