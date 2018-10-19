Weekend According to Mike October 19th - 21st

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

******Join the entire Lite 100.5 WRCH staff for the 21st Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Lily Tomlin Friday 8pm at the Bushnell in Hartford to benefit the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital! Limited tickets are available at www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900. It will also be your last chance to enter for a flyaway to IRELAND to see U2 in concert with your $20 donation to the cancer center. The drawing will be live on stage at 8pm. One winner will receive round trip air from Hartford to Dublin, 2 tickets to U2 Innocence & Experience on the final night in Ireland November 10th, and a $1,000 hotel voucher.****

MUSIC:

Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes Alanis Morissette Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49-$69. Also in the Wolf Den, check out Sheena Easton Saturday 8pm. This is a free show. www.mohegansun.com

John Lodge of the Moody Blues visits Infinity Hall in Norfolk Saturday 8pm. Tickets $69-$89. www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306.

Jazz great Branford Marsalis plays the Bushnell Sunday 7pm. Tickets $49.50-$69.50. 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

Tony Award Winner Kristin Chenoweth sings Saturday 8pm at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn Storrs campus. Tickets $30-$55. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-4226

The Opera Connecticut presents the Puccini Masterpiece La Boheme Friday 8pm and Sunday 2pm at the Hoffman Auditorium at the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford. 888-718-4253 or www.operaconnecticut.org

THEATER:

Henry V runs in the round at Hartford Stage through November 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through November 11th. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

The Rat Pack Lounge is what you'll find till November 3rd at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. See what happens in Heaven to Dean, Frank & Sammy when God sends them on a special mission to save the lounge! Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com.

Impractical Jokers Live Stage Show brings laughs to Foxwood's Grand Theater Friday at 7pm and 9:55pm and Saturday at 6 & 9pm. Tickets $58-$80.75. www.foxwoods.com

EVENTS:

WWE Live is bringing back its action-packed event to Hartford with Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey Saturday at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at just $15 and are on sale now! www.xlcenter.com.

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Brown Harvest in Windsor - www.brownharvest.com; Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry - www.ctlandmarks.org/hale-events; Elm Knoll in Enfield - www.elmknollfarms.com; Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Haunted Houses and Attractions include Fright Fest running weekends and select dates through October 28th at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com; Haunted Graveyard open weekends at Lake Compounce through October 28th. Separate admission from park $22.99. www.lakecompounce.com; Nightmare Acres in the woods in South Windsor (near Nomads) open Fridays and Saturdays through November 3rd. Admission online for $15 and on site for $20. www.nightmareacresct.com; Ride to the Haunted Isle at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven through October 27th. $22. www.hauntedisle.org; Trail of Terror in Wallingford open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20. www.trailofterror.com; Evidence of Evil at Crystal Bees in Southington Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20 (includes a $5 Crystal Bees game voucher) www.evidenceofevil.net; Rails to the Darkside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 27th. $20. www.ct-trolley.org; Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours runs on select dates through October 27th. Adults $25. Children 10-16 $17. 860-247-0998; PumpkinTown USA runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Enjoy a younger, family friendly Halloween with bounce houses, face painting and hayrides. Admission and hayrides are separate admissions. www.pumpkintownusa.com; Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum runs weekends for the 52nd consecutive year! See life-size wax figures of your favorite horror film stars including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Mummy and more plus classic Silent Horror Films. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. Open through October 28th. $6. www.preservehollywood.com; Nautical Nighmares is back at Mystic Seaport this weekend and next. Tours run 6-10pm and leave every 15 minutes from the Museum's main entrance. $25 Adults, $20 Kids ages 12-17. 860-572-5331 or www.mysticseaport.org/nauticalnightmares;

Join Joan Dylan for breakfast! It's the TriCircle 1st Annual Gala Breakfast, Silent Art Auction and Raffle Sunday 10am to 1pm at Masonicare Ashlar Village, 74 Cheshire Road, Wallingford. Tickets are $25. 203-213-0329 or email [email protected]

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for one of the remaining Princess Tea including this Sunday! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea dates are October 21 and November 11.