Weekend According to Mike October 25th - 27th

****In search of the perfect Halloween party this weekend? WRCH's Mike Stacy is hosting TWO! Join him for Witches on the Water Halloween Cruise Friday 7-11pm aboard Lady Katharine Cruises departing from Harbor Park in Middletown. Enjoy a dinner buffet and spooky spells cast by witches! $74.95 per person. 866-867-4837 or www.ladykatecruises.com You can also dress in costume and join Mike for the Ghostly Gala Halloween Ball Saturday 6-11pm at Shriner's in Newington behind La-Z-Boy Furniture to benefit Christmas Wish CT. Enjoy a dinner buffet from J Restaurant Bar in Hartford, The Cottage Restaurant and Cafe in Plainville, Mykonos Mediterranean Restaurant in Newington and NoRa Cupcakes! Live Band RADIO WAVES and a Costume Contest for a $200 prize! $50 at the door.****

MUSIC:

Jesse Cook plays the Bushnell in Hartford Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $48-$70. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

ZZ TOP celebrates their 50th Anniversary playing the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday 7pm. Tickets $45-$65. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

Saturday 8pm take a musical journey back in time to the hey-day of the Cotton Club and Apollo Theater with Harlem 100 at UConn’s Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts for a presentation of Harlem 100. Tickets $32-$36. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

THEATER:

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

George Lopez brings laughs to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49-$89. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

"Cry It Out" plays Hartford Stage now through November 17th. Tickets $25-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

"Respect: A Musical Journey" takes the stage at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through November 9th. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

Enjoy Live Radio Theater Performances of HG Wells Novel "The Invisible Man" at the Mark Twain House Friday 7:30pm. Tickets $20. www.marktwainhouse.org or 860-247-0998. Or "Hitchcock & Horror" at the Hole in the Wall Theater in New Britain Friday 8pm. Tickets $20. 860-229-3049 or www.hitwt.org

Take in a Halloween Screaming (Screening) this weekend including Hocus Pocus Friday 8pm at the Strand Theater in Seymour or A Halloween Double Feaure Coco and Carrie at the Southington Drive In Saturday at 6:10 and 8pm respectively. $20 per car for Southington residents... $25 non-residents. $5 for Walk Ins. 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. The Addams Family is also playing on many screens throughout Connecticut.

EVENTS:

The Fall Home Show is Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm at the CT Convention Center in Hartford. Admisssion $8 & $10. www.jenksproductions.com

Friday 8pm it's Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition invites you to be part of the popular game show as contestants are randomly selected from the audience to become a member of the onstage “family” alongside the celebrity team captains: Pauly Shore and Chris Kattan. Audience members will also have the opportunity to win prizes. Tickets start at $29. At the Springfield Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield. www.mgmspringfield.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/symphony-hall.html

Farmington UNICO Celebrates 50th Anniversary with an Italian Sunday Dinner from Noon to 6pm at Holy Family Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Road, West Hartford. Come with family and friends to enjoy pasta, meatballs, Italian Bread, salad and homemade desserts. Adults: $12, Children 6-12: $6, Under 5: Free.

It's open house for By The River in Marlborough - a new home and community concept for Senior living. 370 Jones Hallow Road. www.bytheriverllc.com

Something strange and spooky is happening at Farmington Miniature Golf located at 1048 Farmington Avenue (Route 4) in Farmington. The ghosts and ghouls have come out to haunt our course and provide an amazing experience for you this Halloween season…Haunted Miniature Golf. Haunted Miniature Golf runs Friday 4-9pm; Saturday 11-9pm and Sunday 11-8:00pm. Admission to Haunted Miniature Golf is $13 per person benefiting Gifts of Love. While you’re there, stop by the Ice Cream Parlor to enjoy a warm cup of cocoa, hot pretzel, hot dog or if you’re not scared of a cool treat try out our newest seasonal ice cream flavor, Pumpkin Oreo. 860-677-0118

Scarecrows Along Main Street in Old Wethersfield runs till November 3rd. Self-Strolling and free!

Old Sturbridge Village hosts a Sleepy Hollow Experience through November 3rd. Fridays and Saturdays at 9:30pm. Ticket prices range from $30-$50. www.osv.org/sleepy-hollow

Pumpkintown U.S.A runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Dozens of Pumkinheads, hayrides and on weekends add bounce houses and face painting! 10am to 5pm daily. www.pumpkintown.com

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. More than 20 life-sized figures of classic horror creatures like the Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula and more! Props too from the Exorcist and other classics. Screenings of films too! $6 cash only! www.preservehollywood.org

Nightmare Acres is open in South Windsor Fridays and Saturdays till November 9th. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an Adult. Doors open at 7pm. Last tickets sold at 10pm. $20 at the door. Parking is $3. 240 Governor's Highway. www.nightmareacres.com

Southern New England’s largest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Graveyard terrifies guests at Lake Compounce running weekends till Halloween. www.lakecompounce.com or www.hauntedgraveyard.com

Fright Fest returns with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Fright Fest is presented by Snickers and continues at Six Flags New England weekends through Halloween. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27th at the Mark Twain House in Hartford. Hear about it's haunted history beginning at 6pm each day. Tours on the hour. Adults $25. Children 10-16 are $17. (not recommended for younger family members) 860-247-0998 or www.marktwainhouse.org

Rails to the Darkside is a trolley ride through the haunted countryside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 26th 7-8:30pm. $20 or members for $10. www.ct-trolley.org

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com