Weekend According to Mike October 26th - 28th

MUSIC:

Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes Marc Anthony Saturday 8pm. Tickets $61-$151. Also in the Wolf Den, check out MADD for Maren Morris Friday 8pm. This is a free show. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: A New Hope Saturday 2 & 7:30pm at the Bushnell. See the classic movie on a Big Screen in HD with the symphony performing the score live! 860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org

5 time Grammy-winning opera legend Kathleen Battle is joined on the Jorgensen concert stage Friday 8pm by acclaimed pianist Joel A. Martin and the Voices of the Underground Railroad choir for a presentation of “Underground Railroad: A Spiritual Journey”, an emotionally powerful collection of stories and spirituals inspired by the secret network that helped bring an estimated 25 to 40 thousand African-American slaves to freedom in the early to mid-19th century. Tickets $35-$45. Also, Sugar Skull: A Day of the Dead Musical Adventure offers a family friendly performance on Sunday 2pm. Tickets $22-$24. Includes a Free pre-party show.Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn Storrs campus. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu or 860-486-4226

THEATER:

Henry V runs in the round at Hartford Stage through November 11th. Tickets $25-$90. www.hartfordstage.org or 860-527-5151.

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through November 11th. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

The Rat Pack Lounge is what you'll find till November 3rd at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. See what happens in Heaven to Dean, Frank & Sammy when God sends them on a special mission to save the lounge! Tickets $34. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com.

The Hole in the Wall Theater is excited to present "The War of the Worlds." The show will be performed in the style of radio drama on a four-night run, which will culminate in a special performance in honor of the 80th anniversary of the original broadcast with evening performances on October Friday, Saturday and Sunday and a matinee on Sunday, this thriller is sure to put the audience in the Halloween mood. 116 Main Street, New Britain. 860-223-9665

EVENTS:

The Connecticut Pet Expo comes to the XL Center Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Frisbee dogs, K9 Musical Raptors, Dogs, Cats, Reptiles and Demos! Adults $11. Children $6. 3 & under are free. www.familypetshows.com

It's Homecoming for UConn Football at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford with a special Bluegrass & Blues Tailgate beginning 2 & a half hours prior to kick-off. Bear's BBQ, live music, and local breweries. $20 for tasting/tailgate only or $30 includes a game ticket. www.events.foundation.uconn.edu

The Polo Club in Farmington welcomes Trick or Treaters to the Hometown Halloween Bash Saturday 10am to 2pm. Enjoy hayrides, pumpkin painting, apple bobbing and more! 203-250-5192 for more information.

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Brown Harvest in Windsor - www.brownharvest.com; Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry - www.ctlandmarks.org/hale-events; Elm Knoll in Enfield - www.elmknollfarms.com; Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Haunted Houses and Attractions include Fright Fest running weekends and select dates through October 28th at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com; Haunted Graveyard open weekends at Lake Compounce through October 28th. Separate admission from park $22.99. www.lakecompounce.com; Nightmare Acres in the woods in South Windsor (near Nomads) open Fridays and Saturdays through November 3rd. Admission online for $15 and on site for $20. www.nightmareacresct.com; Ride to the Haunted Isle at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven through October 27th. $22. www.hauntedisle.org; Trail of Terror in Wallingford open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20. www.trailofterror.com; Evidence of Evil at Crystal Bees in Southington Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20 (includes a $5 Crystal Bees game voucher) www.evidenceofevil.net; Rails to the Darkside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 27th. $20. www.ct-trolley.org; Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours runs on select dates through October 27th. Adults $25. Children 10-16 $17. 860-247-0998; PumpkinTown USA runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Enjoy a younger, family friendly Halloween with bounce houses, face painting and hayrides. Admission and hayrides are separate admissions. www.pumpkintownusa.com; Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum runs weekends for the 52nd consecutive year! See life-size wax figures of your favorite horror film stars including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Mummy and more plus classic Silent Horror Films. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. Open through October 28th. $6. www.preservehollywood.com; Nautical Nighmares is back at Mystic Seaport this weekend and next. Tours run 6-10pm and leave every 15 minutes from the Museum's main entrance. $25 Adults, $20 Kids ages 12-17. 860-572-5331 or www.mysticseaport.org/nauticalnightmares;

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

9th Annual CT Law Enforcement Officers Memorial 5K is Sunday 10am at the Wadsworth Mansion, 421 Wadsworth Street, Middletown. Race Day registration is $35. www.ctleomr.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for the FINAL Princess Tea November 11th! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org...