Weekend According to Mike October 4th - 6th

MUSIC:

Journey rocks Mohegan Sun Arena Friday & Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $59-$99 Nick Fradiani also plays a FREE show in the Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Friday 8pm. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

The Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford has an action packed weekend with RAIN: a Beatles Tribute Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $25-$65. Avril Lavigne Saturday at 8pm. Tickets $36-$86. Then Rumours of Fleetwood Mac play the hits of the iconic band Sunday at 7:30pm. Tickets $28-$48. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501.

THEATER:

"Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical" comes to the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $31-$101. www.bushnell.org or 860-987-5900.

"Billy Elliott" plays Goodspeed Operahouse now through November 24th and is packed with music written by Sir Elton John. Don't miss it! Tickets $29-$75. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668

"Quixote Nuevo" runs through October 13th at Hartford Stage. Tickets $20-$95. 860-527-5151 or www.hartfordstage.org

Ready for some "Nunsense" at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford?! See it before it's done October 13th. Tickets $40-$50. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900.

EVENTS:

Sun Brewfest runs Friday and Saturday with beer samplings and more. $30 general admission. $50 VIP. www.mohegansun.com

The CT Sun are tied 1-1 with the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Finals. Game 3 is Sunday 3:30pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $37-$255. www.mohegansun.com

The Portland Fair runs Friday 5 to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm. Children 10 and under and Military members are free. Parking is free. www.portlandfair.org.

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is this weekend and next on the town green. Admission and parking are free. www.southingtonahf.com.

Pumpkin Fest is Saturday 10am to 4pm at the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle, 331 Orchard Street in Rocky Hill. Enjoy Family Fun including bounce houses, hay rides, pony rides, games, crafts, food raffles and a Halloween pet parade.

The WeHa Whiskey Festival is Saturday kicking off at 6pm at the Hartford Golf Club. Sample from among 200 types of bourbons, whiskeys, scotches and other spirits. Food will also be included. General Admission is $100. Designated Drivers are $50. Proceeds benefit Camp Courant. www.wehawhiskey.com.

Celebrate Nature and Native American Culture with the Hammonassett Festival Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm on the Guilford Fairgrounds at 111 Lovers Lane. Vendors, Wildlife shows, childrens activities, food vendors and more. Admission is $5. Free parking. www.hammonasset.org

Join Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort for an Octoberfest Celebration Sunday at 3pm. Tickets $32 for general admission, $42 for VIP. Enjoy beer sampling, keg tossing ski lift rides and live music. www.powderridgepark.com

The 7th Pink Party takes place Friday 5 to 8pm at Blue Back Square in West Hartford. Live music, food, and entertainment including a fashion show. The event is free. www.courant.com/pinkparty

14th Annual Cartoberfest Car Show will be at Hurley Park on Farmington River, 34 Greenwoods Rd, New Hartford Sunday 10am - 3pm. Cars, trucks, motorcycles and a great time benefiting the New Hartford Volunteer Fire & Rescue. Live music with Whiskey Rebels, Dash Plaques and Door Prizes.

The Army/Navy Vendor Craft Fair is Sunday 9am to 2pm, 1090 Main Street, Manchester. Lots of vendors, raffles and giveaways and free parking.

The South Windsor Mom's Club, a local non-profit will present the 27th Semi-Annual Children's Consignment Sale will take place at Nomad's Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Road, South Windsor Saturday 9am-1:30pm. https://www.southwindsormomsclub.org/consignment-sale

The Friends of Indian Hill Cemetery and the Board of Trustees are holding a celebration Saturday from 11am to 1 pm with the bell set to ring at noon at Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown at the intersection of Route 66 and Vine St. . The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. This is a wonderful event for history enthusiasts. The Gothic Revival Chapel at Indian Hill Cemetery was in built in 1867 by Frances Russell in memory of her husband Samuel Russell. Samuel was an American entrepreneur and trader from 1824 to 1836 and is on the National Register of historic places. The chapel was used for funerals for nearly a century, but then fell into disrepair. The chapel is currently under restoration. In the brownstone tower is a Meneely Bell , which was cast at the famous Meneely foundry in Troy, NY in 1868.

Scarecrows Along Main Street in Old Wethersfield begins this Saturday and runs till November 3rd. Self-Strolling and free!

Pumpkintown U.S.A runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Dozens of Pumkinheads, hayrides and on weekends add bounce houses and face painting! 10am to 5pm daily. www.pumpkintown.com

The Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum is open for the season Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 to 10pm at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. More than 20 life-sized figures of classic horror creatures like the Wolfman, Frankenstein, Dracula and more! Props too from the Exorcist and other classics. Screenings of films too! $6 cash only! www.preservehollywood.org

Nightmare Acres is open in South Windsor Fridays and Saturdays till November 9th. Children under 14 must be accompanied by an Adult. Doors open at 7pm. Last tickets sold at 10pm. $20 at the door. Parking is $3. 240 Governor's Highway. www.nightmareacres.com

Southern New England’s largest Halloween attraction, the Haunted Graveyard, returns to terrify guests at Lake Compounce beginning Friday and running weekends till Halloween. www.lakecompounce.com or www.hauntedgraveyard.com

Fright Fest returns with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Fright Fest is presented by Snickers and returns to Six Flags New England weekends through Halloween. www.sixflags.com/newengland

Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 27th at the Mark Twain House in Hartford. Hear about it's haunted history beginning at 6pm each day. Tours on the hour. Adults $25. Children 10-16 are $17. (not recommended for younger family members) 860-247-0998 or www.marktwainhouse.org

It's Corn Maze Season! Check out one near you including the Farm in Woodbury - www.cornmaze.com; Brown's Harvest in Windsor - www.brownsharvest.com; Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill - www.fairweathergrowers.com; Scott's Yankee Farmer in East Lyme - www.scottsyankeefarmer.net; Bishop's Orchard in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com