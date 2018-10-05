Weekend According to Mike October 5th - 7th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Mohegan Sun Arena welcomes Christina Aguilera: The Liberation Tour is Saturday 8pm. Tickets $76-$126. www.mohegansun.com

The Eagles featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh & Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey fly into XL Center in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $159.50 - $229.50. www.xlcenter.com

Alice Cooper comes to the Palace Theater in Waterbury Friday 8pm. Tickets $58-$95. Www.palacetheaterct.org or 203-346-2000.

Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul & Mary plays the Kate in Old Saybrook Friday 8pm. Tickets $45. Www.thekate.org or 877-503-1286.

THEATER:

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless bring laughs to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Saturday 8pm. Tickets $30-$45. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

He's back! Tracy Morgan comes to Mohegan Sun Saturday 8pm in the Sky Convention Center and Uncas Ballroom. Tickets $39-$49. www.mohegansun.com

“Jez Butterworth’s The River” plays Theaterworks Hartford through November 11th. Tickets $45-$70. Www.theaterworkshartford.org or 860-527-7838.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" takes the stage at Goodspeed Operahouse through November 25th. Tickets $29-$79. www.goodspeed.org or 860-873-8668.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs through October 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets Adults $40-$50, Students and Seniors are $35-$45. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

Don't miss "Little Shop of Horrors presented by the Village Players" at Joanna’s Banquet Facilities, 145 Main Street, Somersville, Fridays & Saturdays through October 13th. Doors open at 6pm - cocktail hour, 7pm - buffet is open, 8pm - show. All tickets $40 (includes delicious dinner & amazing show) 860-265-3342.

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire running Saturdays and Sundays through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Southington Apple Harvest Festival concludes this weekend. Live music, kids activities, carnival rides, a parade, fireworks and world famous Apple Fritters! www.southingtonahf.org; The CT Garlic Festival features 230 vendors, live music, a Garlic themed Food Court, Rides and more at the Bethlehem Fair Grounds Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Admission is $8 Adults, $7 for Seniors, $1 for children under 12. www.ctgarlicfest.com; Sun Brewfest returns to Mohegan Sun's Earth Expo and Convention Center Saturday 1-4pm with beer sampling, entertainment, games, and more. $50 VIP, $30 Regular. www.mohegansun.com; Oktoberfest pairs beer sampling with ski lift rides, home brew and cooking demos, food trucks a keg toss and more Saturday 4pm at Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield. Designated Drivers $15. Admission $32. VIP $42. www.powderridgepark.com; The Portland Agricultural Fair runs Friday 5 to 11pm, Saturday 10am to 10pm and Sunday 10am to 6pm with Petting Zoos, Pony Rides, Chainsaw Carvings, Indian Motorcycle Display, Wine Tasting and more! www.portlandfair.com.

The Hartford Wolf Pack season begins Friday 7:15pm vs. the Providence Bruins at XL Center in Hartford. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Foster Family Farm in South Windsor - www.fosterfarm.com; Brown Harvest in Windsor - www.brownharvest.com; Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry - www.ctlandmarks.org/hale-events; Elm Knoll in Enfield - www.elmknollfarms.com; Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford - www.bishopsorchards.com; Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze; Fair Weather Acres in Rocky Hill.

Haunted Houses and Attractions include Fright Fest running weekends and select dates through October 28th at Six Flags New England. During the day, enjoy family friendly entertainment during the day including trick-or-treating but at 6pm, BEWARE... the Zombies don't hold back! Over 20 unique Haunts await you! www.sixflags.com; Haunted Graveyard open weekends at Lake Compounce through October 28th. Separate admission from park $22.99. www.lakecompounce.com; Nightmare Acres in the woods in South Windsor (near Nomads) open Fridays and Saturdays through November 3rd. Admission online for $15 and on site for $20. www.nightmareacresct.com; Ride to the Haunted Isle at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven through October 27th. $22. www.hauntedisle.org; Trail of Terror in Wallingford open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20. www.trailofterror.com; Evidence of Evil at Crystal Bees in Southington Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 28th. $20 (includes a $5 Crystal Bees game voucher) www.evidenceofevil.net; Rails to the Darkside at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor Fridays and Saturdays through October 27th. $20. www.ct-trolley.org; Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours runs on select dates through October 27th. Adults $25. Children 10-16 $17. 860-247-0998; PumpkinTown USA runs through Halloween in East Hampton. Enjoy a younger, family friendly Halloween with bounce houses, face painting and hayrides. Admission and hayrides are separate admissions. www.pumpkintownusa.com; Witch's Dungeon Classic Movie Museum runs weekends for the 52nd consecutive year! See life-size wax figures of your favorite horror film stars including Dracula, Frankenstein, the Wolfman, Mummy and more plus classic Silent Horror Films. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol. Open through October 28th. $6. www.preservehollywood.com;

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Make reservations now for one of the remaining Princess Tea Sundays! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea dates are October 21 and November 11.