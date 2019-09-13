Weekend According to Mike September 13th - 15th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by Nomad's Adventure Quest, Route 5, South Windsor

MUSIC:

The Piano Guys offer mash-ups of classical and pop tunes at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the UConn campus in Storrs Saturday 8pm. Tickets $60-$75. www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

Jethro Tull: The 50th Anniversary Tour by Ian Anderson plays Mohegan Sun Wolf Den Sunday at 8pm. This event is free. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711.

She won America's Got Talent 3 years ago when she was 12 years old. See Grace VanderWaal in College Street Station in New Haven Saturday 7:45pm. Tickets start at $26.50. www.collegestreetmusichall.com

THEATER:

Andrew Dice Clay performs in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Saturday 8pm. Tickets $49-$69. www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882.

"Sylvia" runs through September 28th at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets $35. 860-829-1248 or www.ctcabaret.com

Like Improv? Check out Sea Tea Comedy Theater in Hartford. House performers put on amazing shows directed by you, the audience! You might even be asked to join in the fun! Tickets $10. www.seateaimprov.com or 860-578-4832.

FAIRS:

It's Fair Season! Here are this weekends!

The Four Town Fair runs through Sunday at 56 Egypt Road in Somers. Admission is $10 for Adults and $5 for Seniors. www.fourtownfair.com

The Berlin Fair also runs through Sunday. Adults $12 and Seniors $8. www.ctberlinfair.com

The 21st Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire celebrates the 16th century at Lebanon Fair Grounds weekends through October 14th. Adults $15. $10 Youth 7-15. Children 6 and under are free. www.ctfaire.com

Plus Beer/Brew Fests including the 4th Annual Small State Great Beer Festival Saturday on Constitution Plaza in Hartford. Session One is 1 to 4pm. Session Two is 6-9pm. General Admission is $48. Designated Drivers $28. Over 52 local breweries! www.smallstategreatbeer.com

EVENTS:

The Avon Fall Food Truck Festival and Carnival takes place Friday 6pm at the Avon Firefighters Fairgrounds. Enjoy food, rides, games, vendors and fireworks! Admission is free. www.avonct.gov

Watch Hartford Athletic battle Louisville City FC Saturday 7pm at Dillon Stadium! It's Jr. Fire Marshal Day presented by The Hartford - Fire Helmets to First 500 fans! $16-$125. 860-216-0816 or www.hartfordathletic.com

Holmberg Orchards’ “Find the Wine” adult corn maze adventure concluded Friday 6pm at the Gales Ferry Farm. Visitors wander through the farm’s corn maze to find wine and hard-cider tasting stations. 21-plus; flashlights recommended. $30 at Eventbrite. holmbergorchards.com.