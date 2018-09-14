Weekend According to Mike September 14th - 16th

The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by

MUSIC:

Thomas Rhett spends the weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm. Tickets $59-$99. 888-226-7711 or www.mohegansun.com

Ringo Starr & His All Star Band performs Saturday 7:30pm at the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford. Tickets $55-$350. 203-265-1501 or www.oakdale.com

Niall Horan with Special Guest Maren Morris perform Friday 8pm at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets $22-$107. www.livenation.com

Hanson and the Marshall Tucker Band take the stage Friday at the Big E. Sunday it's Morris Day & the Time and Casting Crowns. www.TheBigE.com

THEATER:

The Kate in Old Saybrook has a children's special The Magic School Bus Lost in the Solar System Saturday morning at 11:00. Tickets $14-$22. The Night belongs to former Saturday Night Live star Colin Quinn at 8pm. Tickets $45-$48. www.thekate.org or 860-510-0453

"Social Security" runs through September 22nd at the CT Cabaret Theater in Berlin. Tickets are $34. www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

"Peter and the Starcatcher" runs through October 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. Tickets Adults $40-$50, Students and Seniors are $35-$45. www.playhouseonpark.org or 860-523-5900

EVENTS:

This week's Fairs include The Big E at The Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA running now through September 30th. Food, Music, Livestock, Midway, Avenue of States, Mardis Gras Parade and more! www.TheBigE.com; The 20th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire running Saturdays and Sundays through October 14th at the Lebanon County Fair Grounds. Enjoy ale, jousting, minstrels archers, magic and more. Tickets $15 for ages 15 & older, $10 ages 7-14, 6 and under are FREE. www.ctfaire.com or 860-478-5954; The Berlin Fair features a Demolition Derby, fried oreo's midway and more! Friday 11a-10, Saturday 9a-10p and Sunday 9a-7pm. Tickets $12 Adults, $8 Seniors, Kids under 12 Free. www.ctberlinfair.com; Harvest Wine Festival invites you to picnic at Stonington Vinceyards, 523 Taugwonk Road Saturday and Sunday 11am to 6pm. Food Trucks, artisans, wine tastings and live music too! Admission is $30. www.stoningtonvineyards.com; The Firefighters Food Truck Festival boasts 100 Firetrucks, 20 Food Trucks, a mobile pub, fireworks and carnival rides at 99 Thompson Road, Avon Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 11am to 10pm (including Fireworks) and Sunday noon to 6pm. Admission and parking are free. Ride bracelets $25; Small State Great Beer Festival brings more than 30 breweries to Constitution Plaza in downtown Hartford Saturday with two sessions - 1-4pm and 6:30-9:30pm. Beer and cider tastings, live music and food trucks! Tickets available on site. www.smallstategreatbeer.com

Game On for Buddy Bash Friday at Camp Courant, 96 Batterson Park Rd, in Farmington 6-10pm. Help raise the funds necessary to provide a FREE summer experience for Hartford’s children. The 2018 theme is ‘GAME ON’ to highlight our favorite sports teams and great camp activities. Experience a fantastic evening of lavish hors d’oeuvres and delicious drinks by some of the finest area restaurants. Enjoy great entertainment, exciting and unique silent auction items, and great stories of Camp. Tickets $125. www.campcourant.org/event/buddy-bash-2018/

15th Annual Run for Nancy's Kids 5K is Saturday 10am at MDC Reservoir, 1420 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford. Pets on leash and strollers welcome! www.connecticutchildrensfoundation.org/event/run-for-nancys-kids-5k-run-...

The 5th Annual Bocce Tournament fights cancer Saturday 11am to 8pm at the Solomon Welles House, 220 Hartford Ave, Wethersfield. $100 for a team of 4. Food and Drink provided by J Restaurant Bar, Washington Street in Hartford. Proceeds benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital. 860-729-7641

Sunday 10am it's a Police Escorted Motorcycle Ride in the 14th Annual Memorial Run for Peter J. Lavery at Churchill Park, 1991 Main Street, Newington.

$20 per bike. www.peterlavery.org

The 49th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival is sponsored by the Simsbury Woman’s Club and takes place on Iron Horse Blvd. in the center of Simsbury Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm rain or shine. You will find over 100 juried artists and crafters displaying their goods. In addition to the vendors there will be food and drink. Parking and admission are free. Donations are encouraged as they help us award 4 different scholarships and to make donations to non-profit entities in the local community. www.simsburywomansclub.org

The Woman’s Club of Enfield Evening Committee will be selling mums as their fundraiser for 2018. These beautiful mums can be purchased in many fall colors and are in 9 inch pots. The price is $7.00 each or 6 for $36.00. Saturday 12-3pm at Enfield St. School. For more information please contact: Sharon DAmbrosio at 860-763-5660.

The Friends of Northwest Park present the 36th Annual Country Fair on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Northwest Park. Come enjoy some good old fashioned fun for the entire family including entertainment, hay rides, pony rides and games galore. Decorate a pumpkin, build a scarecrow; enter the crafts, flower and kitchen and garden competitions; visit the food court for a variety of items presented by local civic organizations. Find a good bargain at the silent auction, the proceeds from which will be dedicated to the upgrade and expansion of the maple sugar shack. Rounding out the day will be many demonstrations by local organizations, students, boy scouts and Northwest Park staff as well as the popular CTChip (Child Identification Program). New this year from UCONN’s Hartford County Co-Op Extension, the Master Gardeners program will be on hand at the organic garden to answer your questions. Stop by for a tour, a taste of this year’s produce, and a few fun challenges for kids and adults alike. Admission is $4.00 children, $5.00 adults, children 3 and under free. Northwest Park is located at 145 Lang Road, Windsor CT.

Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford hosts their Corn Maze, Pick Your Own, Pumpkin Patch and Little Red Barn the fall season, starting Saturday and running till mid to end of October. Enjoy Autumn on the farm with family fun activities, delicious food, and plenty of Pick-Your-Own! Be “AMAZED” with this year’s Corn Maze, a Beluga and Penguin, coinciding with this year’s partnership with Mystic Aquarium. This maze is a must “SEA” with its intricate design and elaborate pathways taking you to interactive games & puzzles, with a lookout in the middle. Entry into the Corn Maze is $7.00 per person (includes tax), with children under 2 free. Tickets are purchased on site at Bishop’s Orchards’ Main Orchard, located at 480 New England Road in Guilford, Exit 57 off I-95. Hours of the Corn Maze are 10am-5pm on weekends and holidays through the end of October. Last entry into the Corn Maze is at 4:30pm.

Corn Mazes are in business for the Fall at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - www.lymanorchards.com; The Farmer's Cow at Fort Hills Farm in Thompson - www.thefarmerscow.com/corn-maze

Mystic Aquarium has dinosaurs through the end of the year with Jurassic Giants: A Dinosaur Adventure. It features 12 animatronic dinosaurs and activities. Included with admission. www.mysticaquarium.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Pick one of 48 wooden horses and enjoy a 3 and a half minute ride Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. Reserve your place now for the next Princess Tea day! The Princess parties include special visits, storytelling, wand crafts, balloon animals and snacks from 1 to 3pm. Reservations required for the Teas for $20 per child and $5 for adults. 860-585-5411 or www.thecarouselmuseum.org... Princess Tea weekends include September 23, October 21 and November 11.